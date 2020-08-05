Menu
Lucy Victoria Wieland (left) pictured with her ex-partner Bradley James Congerton.
Crime

Former partner is still paying the price of fake cancer

by ELISABETH SILVESTER
5th Aug 2020 7:17 AM
The former de facto partner of Lucy Wieland has told a court he was still paying off the money she had stolen from him.

Bradley James Congerton was defrauded of $17,000 by Wieland. She told Congerton that she had been diagnosed with stage 4 ovarian cancer in early 2018.

Wieland was yesterday sentenced to two years' jail for her crimes, but will be eligible for parole on February 14.

Mr Congerton took out two personal loans for Wieland's medical treatment.

A $12,000 loan was for chemotherapy while a $5,000 loan was to harvest Wieland's eggs.

Police prosecutor Tim Madsen told the court, Wieland informed Mr Congerton that the harvesting of her eggs failed due to trauma from emergency surgery.

"The complainant stated he obtained these loans to try and save her life," he said.

The Australian Defence Force soldier became her full-time carer as a result of the fake illness.

As Wieland was sentenced in the Townsville Magistrates Court yesterday, Magistrate Viviana Keegan read out excerpts from the victim impact statement written by Mr Congerton.

Lucy Victoria Wieland. Picture: Alix Sweeney
"Considering the person I loved, fought for, protected and did everything in my power to nurse back to health, managed to destroy and use me," he said.

The statement recounted the emotional and psychological damage the fake cancer diagnoses had on his life and he was struggling to move on to a "state" before he met Wieland.

Mr Congerton explained he now had trust issues and suffered from anxiety.

The fake cancer diagnoses had also damaged his friendships with people who had helped him raise money and he was initially considered to be the mastermind behind the illness fraud.

Ms Keegan told Wieland lying to her partner was a "terrible beach of trust".

