A GoFundMe has already raised more than $15,000 for the family of Nambour State College teacher Yohei Suzuki after he died in a horrific crash on Friday. Photo: Liz Suzuki
Widow’s heartbreak after ‘soulmate’s’ tragic crash death

Ashley Carter
19th Nov 2019 10:57 AM | Updated: 11:45 AM
>> End of year celebrations marred by crash tragedy

>> 'Uncontrollable tears': Crash death devastates school

"LIFE just isn't fair."

The widow of Nambour State College teacher Yohei Suzuki says there's a "gaping hole" in her heart after her husband was killed in a horrific crash on Friday.

Mr Suzuki died when his Nissan X-Trail slammed into the back a parked semi-trailer loaded with logs on Nambour Connection Rd. The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Mr Suzuki was declared dead at the scene when his car smashed into the trailer on Friday morning. Photo: John McCutcheon

His wife, Liz, has thanked the community for its support during the heartbreaking time.

"I don't really have any words, I'm just shattered and there's a gaping hole in my heart," she said on Facebook.

"I feel heartbroken and a sense of dread at facing life without my soulmate."

The 42-year-old also left behind the couple's baby son, Hugo.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Mr Suzuki's family through the difficult time, raising more than $15,000 since Saturday.

"He was a loved teacher and a good father. Rest in peace," the GoFundMe reads.

Liz Suzuki says she has a “gaping hole” in her heart after her husband tragic death. Photo: Liz Suzuki

Mr Suzuki's mother-in-law took to Facebook to pay tribute to the "most kind and loving husband, father".

"I am hurting so badly at present to see my beautiful daughter suffering so much pain, so lost and heartbroken," she said.

"As Yohei was the sole income earner of his little family, Liz is now facing a very scary financial future, on top of dealing with the loss of her husband.

"If you would like to help out, any donation for Liz and little Hugo would be very much appreciated and will help her to plan the funeral.

"RIP Yohei - God must've needed another angel."

To donate to the GoFundMe, click here.

