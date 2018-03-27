Grandmother 'revolted' by offensive camper near playground

Northern Rivers locals are outraged that the offensive tags on wicked campers are still legal in NSW.

Northern Rivers locals are outraged that the offensive tags on wicked campers are still legal in NSW. Beth Hansen

RESIDENTS are reigniting a call on the NSW Government to ban the inappropriate slogans on Wicked vans after one drove through Ballina over the weekend.

Lennox Head resident Beth Hansen said she was left feeling sick and revolted when she saw the Wicked van drive around Ballina near a popular children's playground reading: "Am I still a virgin if I take it up the s*****r?".

"I was just sickened, I felt revolted. I've got grandchildren, I can imagine anyone with children who was following that van and the questions that might be asked," Mrs Hansen said.

"It's absolutely not wanted on our streets.

"I understood there were moves under way to make that offensive advertising illegal."

Mrs Hansen said this was the first Wicked van she has seen in a while that displayed such an offensive tag.

"What I had noticed was more were appearing with just the Wicked Camper-van sign on the side," Mrs Hansen said.

"I thought that's good action is being taken and those revolting signs are gone but this is obviously not the case."

Just over a year ago the Queensland Government implemented new laws which allowed the Transport Department to cancel the registration on a vehicle if the owner did not remove the sexist, racist, rude or derogatory slogan within 14 days after being advised to do so by the Advertising Standards Bureau.

Mrs Hansen said she believed this law should be carried across into all the States and Territories.

"I would support any move in NSW and why not in Australia," she said.

"We need to make it a national issue because the vans cross borders."

Ballina MP Tamara Smith said she was extremely disappointed and disgusted that a number of Wicked vans still bared these slogans.

"My office did receive complaints about Wicked campers in 2016 when another constituent Paul McCarthy campaigned to get Wicked to stop putting awful slogans on vehicles because children were reading them and asking him what the words meant," Ms Smith said.

"And that goes to the nub of why these slogans are so offensive - anyone of any age from can see and read them and the vehicles are right in front of people in the street or passing by houses. There is no choice not to see these messages the way there is with, for example, television."

Ms Smith said her colleague, Greens upper house MP Mehreen Faruqi, was working on NSW Parliament legislation that would amend the Road Transport Act 2013, to cancel the registration of vehicles displaying offensive advertising.

"I do think the NSW government should push to pass laws to stop this kind of offensive advertising on vehicles," Ms Smith said.

"Particularly since the last time I sought information from the police about this issue they informed me they had no powers to arrest the driver, or order the vehicle off the road.