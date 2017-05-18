Business

Wicked Travel goes bust: holidaymakers hit hard

Dana McCauley news.com.au | 18th May 2017 6:12 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A TRAVEL agency known for its aggressive sales techniques has gone bust, leaving holiday-makers thousands of dollars out of pocket.

Wicked Travel has been placed into administration, owing about $1.5 million to suppliers, customers and staff, according to liquidator Laurie Fitzgerald of William Buck Chartered Accountants.

Promising "the trip of a lifetime", the company specialised in selling backpackers packaged holiday deals to places like Uluru, the Great Barrier Reef, Fraser Island, the Whitsundays and a Sky Dive at Mission Beach.

Now would-be travellers who booked trips with the agency have been left empty-handed.

Canadian woman Taylor Gray reluctantly booked a $2000 package deal with Wicked Travel under pressure from its high-energy sales staff, she told the ABC.

"When I asked if I could come back the next day they pushed me to make the sale that day," Ms Gray said.

But she handed over the cash and set off on her first excursion, only to find it did not live up to her expectations.

Her efforts to secure a partial refund were thwarted when the company went into liquidation this week, and she was advised that she would be unlikely to get her money back.

"I would highly recommend anybody who comes to Australia not to go through a travel agent, and just to do it yourself," Ms Gray told the ABC.

"Get a car and camp around, the tours just aren't worth it, you pay far too much, or in my case far, far too much."

EMPLOYEES OWED THOUSANDS

Former staff member Justin Crux told travel news site The Byte he was owed more than $10,000 in unpaid wages, holiday pay and superannuation.

Wicked Travel, which operated 12 outlets in Brisbane, Cairns, Sydney, Byron Bay, Melbourne, the Gold Coast and Airlie Beach, had recently co-branded with transport operator Greyhound Australia under a "strategic alliance" when the company failed.

On its website, the newly formed Greyhound Wicked Travel says that it is "in no way a part of the of the now liquidated Wicked Travel".

While it promised to honour all Greyhound coach travel previously purchased through Wicked Travel, it will not do so for tours and excursions from other providers - a position Mr Fitzgerald described as "unusual".

He said travellers would be unlikely to recoup their funds through the winding-up process, as there was "no wealth of assets left in a company like this".

Those who booked by credit card may be able to seek a refund from the bank, he said.

TRAVELLER COMPLAINTS

Online review sites are littered with horror stories about Wicked Travel's sales tactics, with disappointed travellers detailing how they were "ripped off" by the agency after being lured into its stores by the promise of free internet.

One backpacker detailed how he was convinced there were only two spots left on a canoe tour in Noosa, booking the trip only to discover that the excursion was unsupervised.

"Since our group was quite relaxed and easygoing and we managed to arrive at the destination and back to the base camp without causing a search operation," the man wrote.

"We just had a laugh about it. Nevertheless, it left a bit of a bitter aftertaste, since the guy at Wicked Travel strongly emphasised the quality of the 'products' they sell and how carefully selected they were."

The company found itself in hot water with the ACCC back in 2009, when it was among a trio of agencies subject to an enforceable undertaking after using misleading prices in their advertising.

Wicked Travel could not be reached for comment.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  business editors picks travel wicked

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Byron's 'baby faced drug king' chased by A Current Affair

Byron's 'baby faced drug king' chased by A Current Affair

FORMER Byron High teen Flynn Brown will be sentenced for his drug crimes next Friday in Lismore District Court.

Space Cowboy: Byron's record-breaking showman

MESMERIZING PERFORMER: The Space Cowboy, Byron Bay's Chayne Hultgren, goes on stage this weekend.

See his mind-bending live show this weekend

Wicked Travel goes bust: holidaymakers hit hard

Company well known for aggressive sales techniques

EDITORIAL: Testing for cocaine and Grange

LEMON MERINGUE PIE: According to some this is the main reason for not supporting marriage equality.

HYPER-vigilance is my catchcry this week.

Local Partners

Byron's 'baby faced drug king' chased by A Current Affair

FORMER Byron High teen Flynn Brown will be sentenced for his drug crimes next Friday in Lismore District Court.

CWA on the forefront of change

President of Bangalow CWA Di Campbell studying the agenda for the upocoming Country Women's Association Conference.

The CWA are alway's ready to make a difference.

17 great events coming soon to Lismore

Lismore Lantern Parade will be one of many exciting events hosted in Lismore over June and July.

Events play key role in reinvigorating Lismore

Enjoy a true Latin chill in Bangalow

Katie Noonan and Karin Schaupp have joined forces for new album, Songs of the Latin Skies, and Australian tour.

With Katie Noonan and Karin Schaupp

Petula Clark delighted to sing live for Australian fans

STILL TOURING: English singer Petula Clark is coming to Queensland.

English star Petula Clark still puts on a great show, even at 84.

Big Bang Theory spin-off: Meet Young Sheldon in trailer

A FIVE-minute trailer for the Big Bang Theory spin-off, Young Sheldon, has been released and we’ve gotta say it actually looks pretty good.

Shane Warne reveals the problem with his ‘big balls’

Warne's portrait at Lord's. Source: News Corp

Shane Warne reveals the problem with his ‘big balls’

Big Little Lies star now Young Sheldon

Big Little Lies star Iain Armitage stars as Young Sheldon.

HE STOLE our hearts in Big Little Lies, now he's set to do it again.

The genius of Einstein: Rush’s theory of relativity

Geoffrey Rush stars as Albert Einstein in the TV series Genius.

Oscar winner nearly had to turn down the role of a lifetime.

What's on the big screen this week

Charlie Hunnam in a scene from King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

AUSSIE films up against King Arthur and the John Wick sequel.

Tough as nails: Prison Break star's close call

Dominic Purcell stars in the return of the TV series Prison Break.

An on-set stunt goes horribly wrong for Dominic Purcell.

Don’t Tell: Why every parent should see this movie

Gyton Grantley in a scene from the movie Don't Tell.

The case that gave child sex abuse victims a voice

Contemporary home in a boutique community

26/12 Hazelwood Close, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 2 $820,000 ...

This architecturally designed Community Title family home is situated in the coveted 'Forest Glades' complex. The three level coastal home is surrounded by...

MODERN HOME PLUS COTTAGE, VIEWS AND MORE!

311 Booyong Road, Nashua 2479

House 4 3 6 $1,240,000 to...

This property truly has everything you could have on your wish list. Stunning rural views forever, a spacious renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 living room brick...

Idyllic Acreage In Premier Location

256 Midgen Flat Road, Newrybar 2479

House 8 6 6 Expressions of...

Situated so close to the beautiful beaches of Broken Head and with-in easy access to Byron Bay and Bangalow, is this pristine 139 acre (56.58ha) farm known as...

World Class Luxury In Exclusive Cypress Villa&#39;s

7/99 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 $3,600,000

Located in the exclusive Cypress Villas, these award winning, world class residences offer a premium level of luxury, quality and coastal tranquillity. Surrounded...

Prime Beachside Investment

12/33-35 Childe Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 $1,000,000 to...

Dont miss out on this opportunity to purchase a seriously good rental returner! Situated in the premier East on Byron complex, this luxury apartment is only 100m...

Rare 1261m2 Block - Location, Elevation, Aspect &amp; Size

8 Pecan Court, Suffolk Park 2481

Residential Land 0 0 $830,000 to...

This spectacular and very special parcel of land is so private we are sure that some of the neighbours don't even know it exists! This elevated 1261m2 block of...

Great Entry Level with Potential Plus

5/14 Sunrise Boulevarde, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 Price Guide...

Located in popular Sunrise Beach is this potential packed townhouse perfect for those wanting to enter the Byron Bay property market. A recent renovation by the...

Luxury Home Metres from Wategos Beach

9 Brownell Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 3 2 Contact Agent

Grand in design and proportion, this prestigious home is located just a few steps away from the breathtaking beauty of Wategos Beach and Cape Byron...

Development Site in Main St with Huge Street Frontage

Lot 10 Federal Drive, Federal 2480

House 4 2 $1,495,000 to...

This 4000m2 rare parcel of land right in the main street of Federal offers incredible development potential and huge street frontage. The northern end of the...

Charming Home in Peaceful Main Arm Village

898 Main Arm Road, Main Arm 2482

House 3 1 2 $620,000 ...

Located in the quiet countryside village of Main Arm is this quaint, yet well renovated family home. Situated on a large lovingly tended flood free block, this...

The hardest place in the state to find a rental property

RENTAL SHORTAGE: Richmond River, Ballina Bar Emigrant Creek Pacific Highway Teven Interchange. Photo Jay Cronan / The Northern Star

Not enough supply to meet insatiable demand

Buy a business for less than $400,000

Springfield Lakes Night Owl is now for sale.

Springfield Lakes convenience store for sale

Property tycoon hits back at critics after coffee comments

Property developer Tim Gurner said buying his first investment were the darkest days of his life.Source:News Corp Australia

Tim Gurner hit back at the response to his controversial comments

Want to live in Xavier Rudd's house?

Musician's house goes on the market

REAL ESTATE: M'Boro commercial property sells big

GOOD RETURNS: What was formerly known as Ian Harvey Dental in Maryborough, has been sold to new owners for $1,550,000.

A dental clinic has sold for more than $1 million.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!