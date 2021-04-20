Bright flashes, 'fireballs' expected in our skies this week

A suspected meteor was spotted by many from Ballina all the way to the Gold Coast.

Many Northern Rivers residents reported seeing a bright flash through the night sky on Monday.

The suspected meteor was spotted by many from Ballina all the way to the Gold Coast, according to multiple social media posts.

People were posting that they had seen "bright flashes" or a "massive fireball" in the night sky, with sightings in Ballina, Suffolk Park and as far north as Tugun.

It's understood that the meteorite could be just the start of a spectacular show this week, with the 2021 Lyrid meteor shower active from April 14-30.

The shower is expected to be the most impressive to the naked eye at 11pm on April 22.

The annual show is named after the Lyra constellation and occurs when Earth's orbit crosses with the orbit of the comet Thatcher.

