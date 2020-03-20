Why we don’t know where a COVID-19 patient visited

ARE you worried you've come into contact with someone who has tested positive to COVID-19?

Since news of the death of a 77-year-old Tewantin aged care resident from coronavirus, the Noosa region has been left wondering where this woman had been prior to her death.

The elderly woman, who lived at Japara Aged Care, died in a NSW hospital shortly after her flight from Maroochydore to Sydney landed on March 13.

At this stage it's believed the woman had likely contracted the virus from her daughter, who had recently returned from San Francisco.

While patient confidentiality has restricted Queensland and NSW Health from releasing specific details, including the woman's name, Noosa MP Sandy Bolton was told the community was "not believed to be at risk".

"They have told us anyone who may have come in contact with this woman or her daughter have been contacted," Ms Bolton said yesterday.

Both NSW and QLD had been contact tracing people they believe were in contact with the woman or her daughter, including those who travelled on Virgin Australia flight VA408 last Friday.

"Queensland Health will notify the community if any other public health alerts are required," a QLD Health statement said.

Ms Bolton said she had spoken with concerned locals during the week and urged them not to panic.