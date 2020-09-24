Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Principal of one of the oldest Gold Coast Schools, Peter Tong on his upbringing as a child deaf parents, and why he quit his NRL career for the classroom.
Principal of one of the oldest Gold Coast Schools, Peter Tong on his upbringing as a child deaf parents, and why he quit his NRL career for the classroom.
News

This principal quit NRL career to teach

by Kirstin Payne
24th Sep 2020 7:37 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

PRINCIPAL of one of the Gold Coast's oldest schools, Burleigh Heads State School's Peter Tong sees his role as both a teacher and a custodian of the past.

Open and enthusiastic about both the heritage and potential in the beautiful beachside community, Mr Tong said without the interaction he has with his students and their parents the job wouldn't be half the fun it is.

Listen to the full podcast below as Mr Tong talks about his upbringing as a child of deaf parents, and why he quit his career with the Queensland Crushers for the classroom.

 

Burleigh Heads State School Principal Peter Tong at work talking to year six students Kaiya Massey 11 (left) and Chanelle Clack 11. . Picture Glenn Hampson
Burleigh Heads State School Principal Peter Tong at work talking to year six students Kaiya Massey 11 (left) and Chanelle Clack 11. . Picture Glenn Hampson

 

Originally published as Why this principal quit NRL career to teach

education nrl peter tong

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cyclist, 60, airlifted to hospital in serious condition

        Premium Content Cyclist, 60, airlifted to hospital in serious condition

        News THE Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter reported the man crashed after a stick lodged in the spokes of his bicycle wheel.

        ‘They shouldn’t be left to deal with this on their own’

        Premium Content ‘They shouldn’t be left to deal with this on their own’

        News LISMORE MP Janelle Saffin has welcomed the border bubble changes, but says it’s...

        Region’s 2554 job vacancies signals a ‘return of confidence’

        Premium Content Region’s 2554 job vacancies signals a ‘return of confidence’

        News Despite the pandemic and hard border closures the number of job vacancies has risen...

        Young Ballina actress gets Hollywood call

        Premium Content Young Ballina actress gets Hollywood call

        News THIS 22 year-old is forging a career in acting, after wrapping up a film and...