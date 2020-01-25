Why these caravan parks are becoming food destinations

GOING camping no longer means forsaking comfort, and as is the case at one Northern Rivers holiday park, you don't have to give up good food either.

Ingenia Holidays - operator of holiday parks and resorts across Queensland and New South Wales - has responded to research showing holidaymakers now spend more time and money on food experiences, noticing an increased appetite for high-quality on-site dining.

Food and Beverage operations manager Todd Henderson said the face of holiday park dining was changing to meet the demands of these hungry travellers.

"Having great food experiences on holidays has always been a driver for some, and we're now seeing this emerge in the holiday park market - with travellers from all walks of life eager to sample high-quality local produce while on holidays," Mr Henderson said.

"Caravan and holiday parks aren't traditionally thought of as 'food destinations', but many of these sites have swapped simple kiosks for fully fledged restaurants, bistros and cafes.

"We're finding the re-invention of in-park dining is an exciting time for family travellers who are after casual convenience without compromising on quality."

Mr Henderson said Byron Bay's Get Trucked restaurant, located on-site at Ingenia Holidays Byron Bay, is popular with both park guests and members of the public.

"Get Trucked is not what people expect when they dine at a holiday park - the restaurant serves seriously good coffee, some of the best local bacon I've tasted, and delicious woodfired pizzas," he said.

"We focus on providing fresh, high quality produce, much of it locally sourced, and all set in a laid-back and friendly environment.

"Travellers love that after a busy day of exploring or a long day of driving they can simply set up their sites and wander over ‒ they'll get a really good quality meal at a reasonable price point, and no one has to do the dishes."

Mr Henderson said the company has focused on refining its dining offerings across many of its Queensland and NSW parks and resorts.

"At the end of the day we love that our guests can enjoy delicious food and share special moments with family and friends."