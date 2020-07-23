Why the Betoota Advocate picks on us so much

THE editor of satirical Australian news site The Betoota Advocate has explained why his publication picks on the Northern Rivers so much - and it's not what you think.

Towns like Mullumbimby, Byron Bay and Nimbin are regular targets for the biting wit and mirth-making headline writers from Betoota.

The North Coast's 5G protesters regularly get a roast from the Advocate's scribes, along with the anti-vaxxers, nimbies, yuppies, hippies and A to D grade celebrities.

With screaming headlines like: Byron Bay Erect New Sculpture As A Tribute To The Appendage Attached To Most Residents Heads or Normal Food Immediately Becomes Trendier With 'Byron Bay' Or 'Bondi' Added To Name, you can tell there's something about this region that irks Betoota's hacks.

They really don't have much time for anti-vaxxers or people protesting against the introduction of the 5G network.

But like all good satirists, it cuts deeply to the psyche when someone from outside the region pokes fun at you and there is an element of truth in stories such as: Byron Bay Redirects Focus From Anti-Vax Movement To Slightly Less Humiliating Anti-5G Movement.

But when asked why he picked on the Northern Rivers so much, Betoota Advocate editor Clancy Overell had a surprisingly simple answer.

"The Northern Rivers-Tweed is the sixth most populated region in Australian. It would be a travesty for our newspaper to not report on the happenings in the area. It is also number one for celebrity sightings and live music," he said.

"I know it may be hard to comprehend for the humble descendants of whalers and tree-loppers, but your hometown is actually quite popular.

"However, as editor, I will admit that the hinterland is often presented through a sometimes hostile lens on our pro-vax publication.

"Great pubs, though."

He even had a little aside for locals worried about the number of interstate tourists from COVID-19 hot spots visiting from Melbourne and Sydney.

"Best of luck keeping the Victorians indoors in Belongil," he said.

Indeed, he knows the region well.