Spice Girls turn down $140m offer

Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner are set to perform together again in a few months.

IT TOOK two years to finally organise the Spice Girls UK tour, but international dates are proving to be even more of a headache.

According to The Sun, plans for a lucrative US tour have been thrown into chaos after Geri Horner, Melanie C, Emma Bunton and Mel B turned down big-money offers from promoters.

They could have banked as much as $140 million from a summer tour of top US stadiums but decided against the idea - as well as producing new music as a group.

The band, who have sold out 13 dates across the UK and Ireland for May and June, are now considering a smaller run of shows but are struggling to make a decision.

A music insider said: "Promoters have offered them lengthy tours across North America but they fear it will eat up too much time in 2019.

"The UK shows will be massive and very special so they are apprehensive about doing more in the US because they know from experience how long stints together on the road can cause tensions.

"They did 47 shows on the last tour which was very hard going and resulted in dates in South America, Australia, Asia and Africa being cancelled.

"They all have families who they need to consider - they aren't single women who can drop everything and go.

"At the moment they are looking at the possibility of doing a few shows in the US in July and August when their kids will be on their school holidays so could come on tour with them.

"But there could also be scheduling issues with Emma's solo album and Mel B's commitments to America's Got Talent.

The Spice Girls performed during the Closing Ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games.

"A major tour there could make them millions but they aren't in the right place in their careers or personal lives to commit to that.

"And in terms of new music as a group, they are all in various stages of relaunching their solo careers, which makes it very unlikely."

