Why some NSW towns are sicker than others

An alarming gap in healthcare is splitting NSW into the haves and the have nots with regional areas home to the state's sickest towns while their city cousins enjoy far better access to medical and hospital services.

The rate of potentially avoidable deaths in NSW for people under the age of 75 between 2017 and 2018 was three times higher in regional areas like Broken Hill, Muswellbrook, Wentworth, Bourke and Nambucca than Sydney metropolitan suburbs including Mosman, Ku-ring-gai, The Hills Shire and Lane Cove.

The main street of Broken Hill.

Mining town Broken Hill in the far west topped the list for most preventable deaths, with a rate of 148 per 100,000.

This is more than three times the rate of NSW's healthiest region - Ku-ring-gai in northern Sydney.

The mid-north coast town Nambucca Valley came in at fifth place for the most avoidable deaths with 130.3 per 100,000.

Nambucca Heads on the Mid North Coast of NSW has a high number of avoidable deaths.

Nambucca Valley Council Mayor Rhonda Hoban said the area was wrought with an ageing population, a lack of bulk billing GPs, limited transport to get to healthcare facilities and extremely high rates of chronic illness.

Nambucca Mayor Rhonda Hoban said her area had an ageing population.

Ms Hoban said the new hospital in Nambucca, which was opened early due to COVID-19, was a sign of better days to come.

But as the town's doctors continued to retire and transport remained an issue, Nambucca locals have failed to prioritise their health.