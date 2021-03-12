Why Occy‘s doctor sister egged her neighbour’s house

Fleur Gwendoline Occhilupo with brother Mark Occhilupo. Fleur pleaded guilty in Tweed Heads Local Court to stalk/intimidate.

The doctor sister of famous surfer Mark Occhilupo has faced court on Wednesday after she egged her neighbour’s home in February last year.

Fleur Gwendoline Occhilupo, 57, pleaded guilty in Tweed Heads Local Court to stalk/intimidate indenting to cause fear, harm etc.

Court documents reveal Occhilupo had been harassing her upstairs neighbour on Moss St, Kingscliff, for the past week by calling her names and shouting abuse before the offence on February 29, 2020.

Both women were in their respective homes, the victim was playing music and Occhilupo was drinking and became intoxicated.

According to court documents, about 10pm the Occhilupo has gone outside her unit and stood in a grass area and yelled abuse at the victim.

The victim ignored her.

According to court documents, Occhilupo has then gone back into her unit and grabbed three or four eggs before she went outside and threw them at her neighbour’s unit.

One has hit the screen door, the others have hit the glassed panels of the door.

The victim went outside and saw Occhilupo standing there with her arms folded before she called the police.

The police arrived at 11.05pm and Occhilupo has come out of her unit appearing to be affected by alcohol by slurring her words, the court heard.

She said “what are you doing here? I didn’t call you.”

Police asked if she had been harassing her neighbour which Occhilupo said “no I don’t know what you are talking about.”

Police spoke to the victim who showed them the smashed eggs on her screen door and veranda.

Occhilupo was heard to state “they are probably upstairs because I threw a few eggs up there.”

Police spoke to Occhilupo again at 11.30pm when she admitted to throwing the eggs and was arrested.

The defence told the court her client had been diagnosed with bipolar 10 years ago and on that night she had lost her temper.

She said Occhilupo had variable pain as she had recently been diagnosed with mouth cancer and was prescribed opioids to manage the pain.

The defence said her client was a medical practitioner, however, was no longer practising.

She said Occhilupo had apologised for the behaviour, was embarrassed by the behaviour and asked the court to note alcohol was a factor in the offending.

Magistrate Michael Dakin noted the loud music being played combined with Occhilupo’s medical condition would have been a factor for the “out of character” offence.

He placed her on a conditional release order for 12 months with no conviction.

