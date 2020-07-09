Why NSW Government has given 98ha of land away

Minister Environment Matt Kean, State Member for Tweed Geoff Provest, Senior Program Leader Biodiversity TSC Scott Hetherington, deputy mayor Chris Cherry, Friends of Cudgen Nature Reserve Chris Core and Area Manager Tweed Byron, NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service Sue Walker.

KOALA population recovery on the Tweed is getting a boost after 98ha of land was added to the Cudgen Nature Reserve.

The State Government acquired land aiming to provide long-term habitat protection for native plants and animals on the Tweed Coast, including the endangered Tweed and Brunswick Rivers koala colony.

Environment Minister Matt Kean said securing land for koala habitat conservation was a core pillar of the NSW Koala Strategy.

"This addition is a significant boost for koala conservation on the Tweed Coast and will increase protected koala habitat by removing threats of habitat removal and fragmentation," he said.

"By working with Tweed Shire Council on a mutually beneficial land exchange, we've managed to increase the area of koala habitat protected in Cudgen Nature Reserve and also provide a site that council can use as a koala holding and soft-release site to aid sick and injured koalas."

Tweed MP Geoff Provest said the Cudgen Nature Reserve was part of the largest remaining native vegetation on the Tweed Coast.

"In addition to koalas, the reserve is home a number of threatened and endangered animal species, including the long-nosed potoroo, the glossy black cockatoo and the little bent-wing bat," he said.

The Cudgen Nature Reserve, located on the Tweed Coast in far northeastern NSW, has a total area of 897.4ha.

The reserve is considered to be of regional and state significance for the conservation of native fauna.