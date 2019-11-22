Menu
For supplying ice, Jade Tayla Hawkins was handed a one-year jail term to be served within the community.
Judge gives meth dealer ‘one last chance’

Danielle Buckley
22nd Nov 2019 3:30 PM | Updated: 3:36 PM
A JUDGE has given an ice dealer "one last chance" to stay out of jail despite it being revealed her past is littered with drug and property offences.

Jade Tayla Hawkins, 28, appeared in Brisbane District Court on Friday morning after she pleaded guilty to three charges of supplying methylamphetamine in March last year.

The court heard she was picked up by police through an operation targeting drug trafficking in the Mackay region in July 2017.

Intercepted telephone calls revealed the Moreton Bay woman would source drugs from a man then sell to others, racking up a large drug debt in the process, the court heard.

The court was told Hawkins's criminal history was "littered" with offences and she had shown a "blatant disregard" for the law.

Hawkins's defence team argued she should not have to spend time in jail because she had showed "genuine prospects" of rehabilitation at a drug support centre and was the sole carer of her five-year-old son.

The court was told Hawkins had played an "active role" at her son's school and was caring for her fiancee, who was terminally ill.

Judge Richard Jones said given Hawkins's positive steps towards rehabilitation, he was concerned jail might do "more harm than good".

He ordered Hawkins serve a one-year intensive correction order - a jail term served within the community.

"I am going to give you one last chance," Judge Jones said.

"I initially thought that there was no alternative but to send you to prison. But this (order) gives you an opportunity to take some positive steps but also gives the authorities a chance to keep an eye on you." - NewsRegional

