Why it's taken 103 years to honour North Coast soldier

REMEMBRANCE: Private John Francis Weir, from Byron Bay served in the 55th Battalion AIF at Fromelles in World War One. His name has been added to the Byron Bay Memorial this year after his family made the local Byron Bay RSL Sub-Branch aware of his service. In the absence of any picture of him we made this tribute. Christian Morrow

AT THIS year's Remembrance Day, a World War One digger from Byron Bay, almost forgotten, will at last be remembered.

Private John Francis Weir, from Byron Bay, served in the 55th battalion AIF and his name has this year been added to the Byron Bay Memorial after his family made the Byron Bay RSL Sub-Branch aware of his service.

"John's nephew, John Weir, and his wife, Betty, live in Carlyle St, Byron Bay,” sub-branch president Rob Asquith said.

"He will be remembered with honour at our Remembrance Day service that will be held at 10.45am next Monday, November 11, at the Byron Bay Memorial at the corner of Marvell and Tennyson Streets.”

