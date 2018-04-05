Why is Splendour looking pretty in pink?

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

SPLENDOUR in the Grass 2018 is on its way with a line up announcement confirmed for April 11 and a locals' ticket sales for Sunday, April 15, but that's not all.

On Monday, Splendour in the Grass unveiled its 2018 main images, and they got people talking.

MISTERY: What does the pink and black mean in the new Splendour social media profiles? FACEBOOK / SPLENDOUR

The fist one was a letter S in bright pink on black background, as the main image for its Facebook page.

The second one was single page version of its website, which shows a line up countdown with a loop video of pink smoke.

LOOP: What does the pink smoke represent in the new Splendour wesbite look? FACEBOOK / SPLENDOUR

So, what does the pink smoke means?

One option is that the festival will offer a line up focusing on female representation, with 50% or more of female artists, and a focus on making the event a safer and more inclusive one.

That would be a first for music festivals around the world.

Another option is that Splendour organisers really love the colour pink and smoke, who knows?

But why is the first option possible?

The Camp Cope effect

Camp Cope play at the Galaxy Stage on the second day of Falls Festival. Marc Stapelberg

First, because of the Camp Cope effect.

Last Falls Festival, female Melbourne music trio Camp Cope​ changed the lyrics of one of their songs to call out what they think is a small number of female artists on the line-up.

The debate that ensues even got Triple J and Falls Festival arguing over what was representation and how many actual females were on stage at the festival.

The Triple J story included a graphic, created by news program Hack, showing Splendour in the Grass and Falls Festival with 31 per cent of female acts or acts with at least one women in the line up in 2017, below Listen Out (37 per cent) and Laneway Festival (44 per cent).

On a post in social media, Secret Sounds (owner of Splendour and Falls festival) said the numbers were 'miscalculated'.

"There has been plenty of debate around how diversity is counted. When it comes to festivals, triple j judge female representation on the first line-up announcement poster as the key criteria. We don't agree,” the statement read.

So maybe there is something coming up in the Splendour line up to make this an issue of the past.

Your Choice

Second, because of Your Choice.

Splendour in the Grass (and Falls Festival) have joined this international initiative industry-wide to promote a culture of positive change amongst music lovers.

The campaign's website explains that Your Choice is a music industry-supported campaign initiated to address the growing cultural issues around behaviour and lack of personal accountability within Australian venues and event spaces.

"These issues are not exclusive to the music industry, they're prevalent within our society,” the site continues.

"However, as a community of festival promoters, venue owners, artists, promoters and managers we are banding together under the Your Choice banner to create change.

"The goal of Your Choice is to help influence a culture of positive behaviour through shared responsibility - as industry organisers and the patrons attending.”

The 'Your Choice' House Rules

(Source: Your Choice website)

