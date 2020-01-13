Why fuel tanker rollover caused war of words

A WAR of words has erupted between the Labor State Government and LNP Opposition on the M1 following a truck rollover that brought traffic to a standstill for 15 hours.

Thousands of motorists were either caught or held up by the fuel tanker rollover on the M1 near exit 66 Helensvale about 11.50am on Saturday.

The fuel truck which rolled on the M1 at Helensvale. Photo: Queensland Police

It's understood a ute clipped the fuel tanker causing it to roll and begin leaking fuel on one of Queensland's busiest section of highway, bringing traffic to a standstill. It caused delays across the Coast as cars were diverted to other roads to avoid the chaos.

Now the two major party's in Queensland have launched scathing attacks at each other over their ability to get a second M1 aimed at solving the traffic headache off the ground.

The Sunday Mail - Deb Frecklington photographed at Roma Street Parklands. Pic Mark Cranitch.

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington said it was unacceptable for traffic snarl-ups like Saturday's to still be happening.

"It is completely unacceptable in 2020 for the Gold Coast to grind a halt because Labor has failed to invest in infrastructure," she said.

"The LNP will invest $550m to build a second M1 to bust day-to-day congestion on the motorway, improve reliability of the road network and provide an alternative route for commuters when needed.

"Delivering the Second M1 is no priority for the Palaszczuk Labor Government - it's bogged down in the planning phase and there's no money on the table to start construction. Only the LNP has money on the table to start building the second M1.

"The 2020 election on the Gold Coast will be a referendum on the second M1."

A petrol tanker overturned on the M1 at Helensvale earlier today closing all lanes in both directions causing traffic chaos. 11th January 2020 Helensvale AAP Image/Richard Gosling

Acting Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Ryan hit back yesterday: "The QLD LNP blocked planning for the Second M1 and failed to start the necessary planning on a number of other M1 interchanges.

"Former QLD LNP leader Tim Nicholls became a laughing stock when he said the LNP would build the Second M1 for $500 million during the 2017 election campaign.

"His replacement Deb Frecklington tried to look more credible claiming the Second M1 would cost $1.1 billion to build.

"Now they've back-peddled and come up with a new figure - it's apparently $550 million now. The LNP can't make up their minds about the Second M1. They're a dog's breakfast.

Acting Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Mark Ryan.

He said there was yet to be a price tag put on the M1, with the business case still not done.

"There is no price tag for the Second M1 yet because the business case still needs to be done.

"Work will start on that business case soon and consultation has already been running since last November with residents living around the first stage of the project that will be built between Nerang and Coomera.

"The Palaszczuk Labor Government will deliver on its commitment to build an M1 alternative."

The fuel truck on its side on the M1 at Helensvale. Photo: Queensland Police

He went on to say the LNP had not put a plan in place to fund $9 billion worth of commitments.

"The LNP can take pot shots from the sidelines about the process and the cost, but they know they ignored this road and failed to start any work on it or take it seriously when they were in government.

"Deb Frecklington still has not told people what services she will cut or how many Gold Coast jobs will be lost to pay for her $9 billion worth of commitments, including for their ever-changing price tag on the Second M1."