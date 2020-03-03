Menu
Shakes are out and fist bumps are definitely in.
Sport

Why fist bumps are becoming all the rage

3rd Mar 2020 10:20 AM
England captain Joe Root said his players will not be shaking hands on their tour of Sri Lanka in a bid to avoid the coronavirus.

 

Root was quizzed on the coronavirus as England prepared to depart for their two-Test tour.

 

The Yorkshire batsman said instead of shaking hands, England players will greet each other with fist bumps.

 

Shakes are out for the Poms. Fist bumps rule.
England were hit by a series of gastroenteritis and flu problems before and during the first Test on their recent tour of South Africa.

 

"After the illnesses that swept through the squad in South Africa, we are well aware of the importance of keeping contact to a minimum and we've been given some really sound and sensible advice from our medical team to help prevent spreading germs and bacteria," Root said.

 

"We are not shaking hands with each other, using instead the well-established fist bump, and we are washing hands regularly and wiping down surfaces using the anti-bacterial wipes and gels we've been given in our immunity packs.

 

"There is no suggestion that the tour will be affected, but of course it is an evolving situation so we are in regular contact with the authorities and will proceed as advised, but at this stage we fully expect the tour to continue as planned."

