Why Dundee Movie should be shot on the Northern Rivers

WHEN US President Donald Trump tweets about something, the world listens.

But this time, he actually did so in support of a possible Crocodile Dundee film, sparked by the latest Tourism Australia ad.

"Not gonna lie, Kenny Powers as Crocodile Dundee would be the best thing to home out of Hollywood in decades. #SuperBowlLII” the US Head of State tweeted right after the ad aired during The Super Bowl broadcast.

#dundeemovie is the hashtag of the moment in Australia and that's because Crocodile Dundee is the most successful Aussie brand, media icon and influencer inside and outside the country, closely followed by Northern Rivers resident and Hollywood leading man, Chris Hemsworth.

Released on 30 April 1986 in Australia, and on 26 September 1986 in the United States, it was the second-highest-grossing film in the US in that year, and went on to become the second-highest grossing film worldwide at the box office as well, with an estimated 46 million tickets sold in the US.

It was followed by two sequels: Crocodile Dundee II (1988) and Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles (2001).

More than 30 years after the original release, a new ad for Tourism Australia has sparked interest at home and overseas, as it featured a huge number of Aussie stars.

The idea is not so far fetched to locals, considering that the original Crocodile Dundee, Paul Hogan, used to live at Possum Creek with his then wife and Crocodile Dundee co-star Linda Kozlowski.

The house, called Cedar Springs, was sold by Hogan in 2006 to a couple of Sydney socialites, and boasted eight bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a billiards room, 150,000 litre heated pool, guest cottage and river frontage.

But could a hypothetical film be actually shot locally and using Northern Rivers cast and crew?

Screenworks Northern Rivers general manager Ken Crouch said that it was a possibility.

"I think you could actually make a film like that in this area,” he said.

"Admittedly, a feature film of that size would head to the Gold Coast studios of Fox Studios in Sydney, because the studio space that is required for a feature of that size isn't here in the region, but for location shots, this area has the biggest range of locations you could ever ask for: we have agricultural areas, beaches, small towns, city environment up towards the Tweed, so we have a really diverse range here.”

Mr Crouch said those locations were backed up by a large number of professional film crew living in the area.

"The number of professional crews living in this area is the largest in any regional area in Australia,” he said.

"If you are going (to film) outside one of the main production hubs in Australia, this is one of the first places that you will need to consider, because of the large number of film professionals we have living here.”

Even if a fake croc or two are needed for a local shot of a future Crocodile Dundee, Mr Crouch said that would easily be sorted by one of the many art department specialists and prop-makers living on the Northern Rivers.