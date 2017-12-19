Menu
Why do vanpackers have money for alcohol but not a campsite?

UNWELCOME RETURN: Just a few of the 18 vanpackers making themselves at home at 8.45am on Monday December 18 in the Rails Carpark at Byron Bay.
VANPACKERS are back in the Byron Shire with a vengeance.

Our sister paper, the Byron Shire News, posted these photos on their Facebook page yesterday with the caption: "Looks like the camp site in the Rails Car Park at Byron Bay is back on the must-see list for visiting vanpackers. There were 18 campervans there this morning after they had obviously spent the night. Are they popping up anywhere else?"

 

THEY'RE BACK: Vanpackers have made an unwelcome return to Byron Bay for summer.
The reaction was strong, with most people saying they should be moved on.

Annie Cavanough posted: "They have enough money for alcohol and whatever else ... they can afford $15/20 a night at Red Devils Park! And they can shower and use a toilet."

Julia Chapple said it was time to "kick them out", while Jenny Bannister commented that Byron was the "third world now ... dinky tourist trains will not save it".

Sharon Richardson Williams posted: "I went past this morning ... 13 cars parked there."

Daniel Carroll said it was "way worse" on Saturday.

Gerry Bertoli urged Byron Shire Mayor Simon Richardson to "get councils rangers onto them ... no toilets there for them".

Steve Smith said the vanpackers were also a problem in Ballina.

Other hotspots included Scarrabelotti's lookout at Coorabell, which Gail Hartnett said "often has eight or more campervans there every morning".

Lee Rogers said the vanpackers were "everywhere. Also Coopers Shoot and quarry and even back at Wategos".

Tanja Branson wrote: "The rest stop at Tyagarah was overflowing on Friday night and Yelgun is often so full truck drivers are unable to pull up for rest stops this time of year."

Topics:  byron bay camping editors picks holidays tourism vanpackers

Lismore Northern Star

