Why $25m Ballina airport project is no longer needed

The Ballina Byron Gateway Airport will not need widening works of its runway for future operations, it has been revealed.

According to Ballina Shire Council, staff and an airline specialist discussed the issue with the Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) and airline industry representatives in order to gain a clear understanding of their requirements.

It has since been confirmed that airline fleet requirements had changed, removing the need for the widening of the runway.

The existing runway is 1900m long and 30m wide.

At a cost of $25.1 million, the widening project would have widened the runway to 45m to accommodate larger aircraft.

The plan was expected to face a number of barriers – a substantial amount of Corks Hill would have to be removed, plus Bundjalung midden sites have been identified at the site.

A $10m Federal Government grant funding will allow the airport to go ahead with the strengthening of the runway, construction and replacement of RESA (Runway End Safety Area), plus improvement of lighting and air navigation systems.

Ballina Byron Gateway Airport.

Council staff are currently in discussions with the Federal Government to explore the option of changing the scope of the funding, so instead of widening the runway, the grant will allow for the construction of a fifth bay, to support the increased need for aircraft parking bays.

At the April 22 meeting, Ballina Shire councillors also received confirmation that the X-ray scanning equipment was scheduled for installation during May.

But the installation of the body scanner equipment was delayed, pending the required modifications to the terminal, resulting in part of the funding being deferred to 2021/22.

Also recommended for deferral for 2021/22 is the car park, solar panels and boom gates for the airport, councillors were told.

Concept designs have been confirmed and detailed designs are now being developed, with a focus on minimising project costs by using as much of the existing infrastructure as possible.

Council also accepted the tender and awarded the contract for the Ballina Airport Business Development and Marketing Services to Lime Intelligence.

The company will have, mong other duties, the task of enhancing the airport connectivity to capital cities and ensuring the ongoing viability of the airport.