Whopping increase in money raised during fun run

Our Kids fundraising co-ordinator Rebekka Battista and Nigel Rumble, NAB Business Bank Executive with members of the Our Kids team at the announcement.

Our Kids fundraising co-ordinator Rebekka Battista and Nigel Rumble, NAB Business Bank Executive with members of the Our Kids team at the announcement.

OUR KIDS has announced they achieved huge success in fundraising during the annual Darrel Chapman fun run.

The annual event usually takes course over a day but due to the current coronavirus restrictions, Our Kids improvised and took the fun run online.

>>> SEE MORE: FUN RUN GOES ONLINE

The event managed to raise $41,000 this year, which is a major increase from the $18,000 raised from the event in 2019.

Rebekka Battista said that the funds will benefit the Lismore Base Hospital.

"These funds will go to purchasing a BabyLeo humidicrib costing $50,000 for the Lismore Base Hospital Special Care Nursery, which sees one in three babies born in the Northern Rivers," she said.

Holly Irwin from team Trevors Pals (3rd highest individual fundraiser, left) and winners of the Community challenge Team Twinnies (centre and right)

The virtual nature of the event allowed for participants to get creative with the event seeing dragon boats, horses and bicycles used to complete distances.

It also enabled the event to be opened to a greater number of people to get involved, with people in England, Brisbane and Victoria helping raise funds this year.

AMPT Fitness Team receiving the NAB Corporate Fitness challenge award

Mrs Battista said the success of the event meant it was in consideration for next year.

"Who would have thought that going virtual would have that incredible impact and broaden the event, so next year our idea is to do a hybrid so to do the event but also put it out to everyone that can't do it on the Sunday to fundraise online."