Who will play at Splendour this year?

DUO: Dreams is a new music project featuring Luke Steele of Empire of the Sun and Daniel Johns of Silverchair.
Javier Encalada
THE race towards the Splendour line up announcement is in its final 100m.

No date is confirmed yet, but we are betting for next week.

This means that speculation is rife, with many looking at Jack White as a possible headliner.

The Wombats confirmed they are coming during a live online Q&A with fans during the launch of their album Beautiful People Will Ruin Your Life last February.

 

The Wombats at Falls Festival 2016 in Byron Bay at the Byron Bay Parklands. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star
Also last February, band MGMT released Little Dark Age, and frontman Andrew VanWyngarden confirmed they were coming to Australia this year.

 

MGMT played at The Falls Music & Arts Festival in 2014. (AAP Image/ Two Fish Out of Water, Danny Clinch) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Although there are no Australian dates on their website, the touring dates listed conveniently ending the week before Splendour is on.

 

American hip hop artist Kendrick Lamar on stage at Bluesfest 2016.
Other bands that will be around the area (namely at Japan's Fuji Rock Festival on July 27 to 29) are Kendrick Lamar, N.E.R.D., Skrillex and Vampire Weekend.

 

Vampire Weekend at The Falls Festival. Photo Patrick Gorbunovs/ The Northern Star
N.E.R.D (a backronym of No-one Ever Really Dies) is an American hip hop and rock band, formed by Pharrell Williams, Chad Hugo and Shay Haley.

 

Singer and producer Pharrell Williams. Supplied by Sony Music Australia.
Arctic Monkeys also have a new album, and a big gap in their touring dates between July 13 and 24.

 

UK band The Arctic Monkeys. Supplied by The PR Company.
Also on our wishlist is Dreams, the new band by Silverchair's Daniel Johns and Empire of the Sun's Luke Steele, who released their first song, No One Defeat Us, and are set to play at Coachella this month and Vivid Live in Sydney in May.

We would also love to see Vance Joy, The Presets and Montaigne back at the festival, please.

