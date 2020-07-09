Who will be playing at Bluesfest 2021?
JIMMY Barnes, Patti Smith, John Butler and Xavier Rudd are among the artists who will grace the stages at Bluesfest Byron Bay next year.
The festival’s organisers have this week announced the first 50 artists of the 2021 line-up.
The announcement comes after this year’s festival was cancelled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We promised you the biggest First Artist Announcement ever and here it is,” organisers said in their announcement
“Top end of the bill are International rock stars Bon Iver, festival favourite Michael Franti and Spearhead, the heart and soul of Aussie rock Jimmy Barnes and steaming hot off their No. 1 debut on the ARIA album chart last May with new release Live at the Forum is none other than one of this country’s fastest rising acts The Teskey Brothers.”
The festival will be held acrter weekend from April 1 to 5 at Tyagarah Tea Tree Farm.
So far, it’s expected COVID-19 related restrictions will see Bluesfest 2021 host a maximum of 7500 seated music fans.
In a recent statement, organisers explained the state government would allow those numbers at the festival, at this stage.
“It is envisaged this figure will increase as restrictions are gradually lifted between now and next April,” the statement said.
“Bluesfest has made it clear to its patrons that there is no risk in buying tickets as all money will be securely held in a locked account should the unlikely need to refund become a necessity.”
Festival organisers confirmed in late June some 30,000 refunds were being processed after the Bluesfest 2020 cancellation.
The full line-up includes:
- Bon Iver
- Patti Smith and her band
- Jimmy Barnes
- George Benson
- The Teskey Brothers
- John Butler
- Xavier Rudd
- The Cat Empire
- Kool & the Gang
- The Gipsy Kings
- Kasey Chambers
- The Waifs
- Troy Cassar-Daley
- Michael Franti & Spearhead
- The Wailers
• Morcheeba
- The Black Sorrows
- Trombone Shorty & Orleans Ave
- Tori Kelly
- Buffy Sainte-Marie
- The Marcus King Band
- Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
- Jimmie Vaughan
- John Mayall
- Melbourne Ska Orchestra
- Chain
- Larkin Poe
- Weddings, Parties, Anything (exclusive show)
- Backsliders
- Harts plays Hendrix
- Ash Grunwald
- The War & Treaty
- Cory Henry and the Funk Apostles
- Walter Trout
- The Bamboos
- Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission
- Dami Im
- Pierce Brothers
- Emily Wurramara
- Roshani
- Ray Beadle
- Henry Wagons
- Hussy Hicks
- Pacey, King and Doley
- Daniel Champagne
- Nathan Cavaleri
- Little Georgia