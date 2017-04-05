Who is the local finalist in the Gallipoli Art Prize?

CHRISTIAN Morrow's painting Malcolm has been described as a haunting portrait of a grandfather who was "an unknowable presence in his life".
The Bangalow resident is one of 39 finalists selected for the annual Gallipoli Art Prize.
Mr Morrow is also the journalist in charge of The Byron Shire News.
He said the painting is part of a body of work he is doing about his grandfather.
"It's a subject I have re-visited numerous times over the years as I have tried to understand who he was and what he did during World War One," he said.
"Malcolm was always a mystery to me as I grew up, a remote presence sitting alone apart from the family whenever we visited on Sundays.
"Like most old soldiers he never spoke about his experiences in the war except in the most superficial way.
Mr Morrow said his gradfather served in the Australian Light Horse in the Middle East, and was part of the cavalry charge on Beersheba.
"He was also quite deaf having become seriously ill while part of the force that occupied the Jordan Valley during the Summer of 1918," he added.
Mr Morrow went to Sydney College of the Arts and has always moonlighted as a visual artist.
"I have been in several group shows and had solo exhibitions in Sydney, Bangalow and the Gold Coast," he said.
"My work is currently on show at Barebones Art Space in Bangalow and this is the second time I have been a finalist in the Gallipoli Art Prize.
The artist said the Gallipoli Art prize is not about glorifying war or adding to the myth-making around ANZAC.
"For me, it is a way of remembering the men who just went and did what they were asked and a way to understand history so that we never repeat the same mistakes."
Artists were asked to submit paintings responding to the Gallipoli Memorial Club Creed:
"We believe that within the community there exists an obligation for all to preserve the special qualities of loyalty, respect, love of country, courage and comradeship which were personified by the heroes of the Gallipoli Campaign and bequeathed to all humanity as a foundation for perpetual peace and universal freedom".
The winner of the $20,000 prize will be announced on Wednesday April 19 in Sydney by Alf Carpenter who, at 100 years old, is one of Australia's oldest surviving ANZACs from the Battle of Crete.
The winning painting and all finalist works will be on public display at the Gallipoli Memorial Club in Sydney from April 20 - 28 (excluding public holiday) from 10am-4pm.
2017 Gallipoli Art Prize Finalists
- Alison Chiam - Tied, Aussie Digger; Wombat skull and string
- Alison Mackay - 136,000 to 1
- Amanda Penrose - Hart The Sphinx, Perpetual Peace
- Amelia Willmer - Murrumbidgee Flowing
- Andrea Malone -Thommo
- Bernadette Harrigan - A Mother's Lament
- Bob Marchant - The rifle designed by William Scurry that saved lives at Gallipoli
- Carmel Cosgrove - The Reconnaissance
- Christian Morrow - Malcolm
- Craig Handley - Lewis
- Craig Roach - The hidden French gun of Cape Helles
- Capt. Darlene Lavett - The King's Letter
- Darrell Miller - The Gaffer
- David Hayes - Man Down
- David Porter - The Avenue of honour at Mortlake
- Deborah Walker - Le Grande-Père (My Grandfather remembers 1915)
- Fleur Macdonald - The unknown soldier
- Geoff Harvey - Margaret Preston helps the shell-shocked service men
- Glen Preece - The Soldier's Wife
- Hugh Ramage - The Goodsir Boys
- Ian Chapman - Buried Where They Fell
- James Jian Shu Hu - The First Day, Gallipoli 1915
- John Colet - School Yr 6 Interwoven Cultures
- Judith White - Mortarium
- Karen Macdonald - Anzac Centenary Reflection
- Kent McCormack - Hope Rallies Courage
- Kim Shannon - Boots On the Ground
- Kristin Hardiman - The Great Adventure
- Lynne Mullane - Les and His Boys
- Margaret Hadfield - Known Unto God - AEI
- Maryanne Wick - Sons
- Max Berry - Piebald hill with shrubs
- Noel Kelly - The Last Fuzzy Wuzzy
- Peter Smeeth - Anubis and the Soldier
- Phil Hawke - We are in it now
- Rex Turnbull - In Flanders fields the poppies blow
- Steve Bowden - The Last Post
- Susan Sutton Love - Loyalty and Separation
- Tony Costa - Murphy and Kirkpatrick No 2.
For details visit gallipoli.com.au
