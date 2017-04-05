News

Who is the local finalist in the Gallipoli Art Prize?

Javier Encalada
| 5th Apr 2017 3:03 PM
LOCAL: Bangalow artist and journalist Christian Morrow.
LOCAL: Bangalow artist and journalist Christian Morrow.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

CHRISTIAN Morrow's painting Malcolm has been described as a haunting portrait of a grandfather who was "an unknowable presence in his life".

The Bangalow resident is one of 39 finalists selected for the annual Gallipoli Art Prize.

Mr Morrow is also the journalist in charge of The Byron Shire News.

He said the painting is part of a body of work he is doing about his grandfather.

"It's a subject I have re-visited numerous times over the years as I have tried to understand who he was and what he did during World War One," he said.

 

"Malcolm was always a mystery to me as I grew up, a remote presence sitting alone apart from the family whenever we visited on Sundays.

"Like most old soldiers he never spoke about his experiences in the war except in the most superficial way.

Mr Morrow said his gradfather served in the Australian Light Horse in the Middle East, and was part of the cavalry charge on Beersheba.

"He was also quite deaf having become seriously ill while part of the force that occupied the Jordan Valley during the Summer of 1918," he added.

Mr Morrow went to Sydney College of the Arts and has always moonlighted as a visual artist.

"I have been in several group shows and had solo exhibitions in Sydney, Bangalow and the Gold Coast," he said.

"My work is currently on show at Barebones Art Space in Bangalow and this is the second time I have been a finalist in the Gallipoli Art Prize.

The artist said the Gallipoli Art prize is not about glorifying war or adding to the myth-making around ANZAC.

"For me, it is a way of remembering the men who just went and did what they were asked and a way to understand history so that we never repeat the same mistakes." 　　　

Artists were asked to submit paintings responding to the Gallipoli Memorial Club Creed:

"We believe that within the community there exists an obligation for all to preserve the special qualities of loyalty, respect, love of country, courage and comradeship which were personified by the heroes of the Gallipoli Campaign and bequeathed to all humanity as a foundation for perpetual peace and universal freedom".

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The winner of the $20,000 prize will be announced on Wednesday April 19 in Sydney by Alf Carpenter who, at 100 years old, is one of Australia's oldest surviving ANZACs from the Battle of Crete.

The winning painting and all finalist works will be on public display at the Gallipoli Memorial Club in Sydney from April 20 - 28 (excluding public holiday) from 10am-4pm.

2017 Gallipoli Art Prize Finalists

  • Alison Chiam - Tied, Aussie Digger; Wombat skull and string
  • Alison Mackay - 136,000 to 1
  • Amanda Penrose - Hart The Sphinx, Perpetual Peace
  • Amelia Willmer - Murrumbidgee Flowing
  • Andrea Malone -Thommo
  • Bernadette Harrigan - A Mother's Lament
  • Bob Marchant - The rifle designed by William Scurry that saved lives at Gallipoli
  • Carmel Cosgrove - The Reconnaissance
  • Christian Morrow - Malcolm
  • Craig Handley - Lewis
  • Craig Roach - The hidden French gun of Cape Helles
  • Capt. Darlene Lavett - The King's Letter
  • Darrell Miller - The Gaffer
  • David Hayes - Man Down
  • David Porter - The Avenue of honour at Mortlake
  • Deborah Walker - Le Grande-Père (My Grandfather remembers 1915)
  • Fleur Macdonald - The unknown soldier
  • Geoff Harvey - Margaret Preston helps the shell-shocked service men
  • Glen Preece - The Soldier's Wife
  • Hugh Ramage - The Goodsir Boys
  • Ian Chapman - Buried Where They Fell
  • James Jian Shu Hu - The First Day, Gallipoli 1915
  • John Colet - School Yr 6 Interwoven Cultures
  • Judith White - Mortarium
  • Karen Macdonald - Anzac Centenary Reflection
  • Kent McCormack - Hope Rallies Courage
  • Kim Shannon - Boots On the Ground
  • Kristin Hardiman - The Great Adventure
  • Lynne Mullane - Les and His Boys
  • Margaret Hadfield - Known Unto God - AEI
  • Maryanne Wick - Sons
  • Max Berry - Piebald hill with shrubs
  • Noel Kelly - The Last Fuzzy Wuzzy
  • Peter Smeeth - Anubis and the Soldier
  • Phil Hawke - We are in it now
  • Rex Turnbull - In Flanders fields the poppies blow
  • Steve Bowden - The Last Post
  • Susan Sutton Love - Loyalty and Separation
  • Tony Costa - Murphy and Kirkpatrick No 2.

For details visit gallipoli.com.au

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  christian morrow gallipoli art prize 2017 northern rivers arts

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
EASY GUIDE: How to get your Splendour in the Grass tickets

EASY GUIDE: How to get your Splendour in the Grass tickets

ARE you prepared to get your tickets for this year's festival?

Debbie does Byron surf a favour

STORM SURF: At the Wreck last Friday.

Debbie brings swell to Byron.

WHATS ON: Music gigs fundraisers join flood efforts

BENEFIT: The Aoife Scott Band will play a free show tonight at the Bangalow Hotel to raise money for locals affected by the flood.

Enjoy good music and support locals affected by the weather events

Bangalow Hotel flood fundraiser tonight

BENEFIT: The Aoife Scott Band will play a free show tonight at the Bangalow Hotel to raise money for locals affected by the flood.

Flood fundraiser tonight at the Bangalow Hotel

Local Partners

EASY GUIDE: How to get your Splendour in the Grass tickets

ARE you prepared to get your tickets for this year's festival?

Who is the local finalist in the Gallipoli Art Prize?

LOCAL: Bangalow artist and journalist Christian Morrow.

Only one Northern Rivers artist made it into the final list

Buffet is planning to 'crank it up'

ICON: American musician James William 'Jimmy' Buffett

At his Bluesfest show this Easter

Koala named after Bluesfest star

FAVORITE: Irish Mythen is a 2015 (Canadian) East Coast Music Association winner.

The Irish-born singer is very happy about the announcement

How to get your Splendour tickets, locals only

Crowd at Splendour in the Grass 2016. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Are you a resident in the area allowed to purchase them?

EASY GUIDE: How to get your Splendour in the Grass tickets

ARE you prepared to get your tickets for this year's festival?

Buffet is planning to 'crank it up'

ICON: American musician James William 'Jimmy' Buffett

At his Bluesfest show this Easter

Koala named after Bluesfest star

FAVORITE: Irish Mythen is a 2015 (Canadian) East Coast Music Association winner.

The Irish-born singer is very happy about the announcement

WHATS ON: Music gigs fundraisers join flood efforts

BENEFIT: The Aoife Scott Band will play a free show tonight at the Bangalow Hotel to raise money for locals affected by the flood.

Enjoy good music and support locals affected by the weather events

MOVIE REVIEW: new Smurfs adventure is a candy-coloured blast

A scene from the movie Smurfs: The Lost Village.

Animated action-oriented reboot is a sight for sore eyes.

Blues okay to go ahead

WET: Frankie Fordham, of Ballina, enjoys a puddle or two at the 2015 Byron Bay Bluesfest in Tyagarah.

Bluesfest Buskers comp coming up.

CHiPS savaged by critics: ‘squalid, incoherent catastrophe’

Michael Pena and Dax Shepard in a scene from the movie CHiPS.

No one wants to waste their cash on an absolute stinker.

Views and Luxury Soar to Brand New Heights

1/26 Pacific Vista Drive, Byron Bay 2481

Duplex 3 2 Auction Saturday...

Set high on the ridgeline in this tightly held enclave bordering Arakwal National Park, is this spectacular property with unsurpassed ocean views dancing across...

Lifestyle and Location

3/26 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 1 Auction $780,000...

Offered for the first time in 10 years this solid brick 2 bedroom unit is located in a tightly held boutique complex of only 4 residences in the highly...

Massive Price Adjustment

4/130 Lighthouse Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $1,650,000

Owners instructions are clear that this well positioned apartment on Lighthouse Road needs to be sold. Reduced price to a firm $1.65m. We are delighted to present...

Elevated Site - Adjacent To Beach and Walk To Town

2 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 2 Auction Pending

Set on 1063m2 this very elevated, north facing site is prime for renovation, new home or development . Situated just a few minutes walk to Tallow Beach and the...

Standout Residential Opportunity

50 Shirley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 2 Expressions of...

Perfectly positioned at the gateway to Byron Bay's holiday precinct sits this large block with two street frontages. This is a prime development site (STCA) with...

In Harmony With Nature

6/95 Blackbutt Lane, Broken Head 2481

House 4 3 2 $1,695,000 to...

Situated high up in the exclusive area of Broken Head, with 360-degree forest views, clean air & the sound of the sea to lull you to sleep, this north facing...

Family Home for 90 years - Quarter Acre in Town

12 Burns Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 Auction Saturday...

For the first time offered in 90 years is this 'rare as hen's teeth' original cottage on 1012m block…or a quarter acre in the old measurement. The property has...

CANCEL YOUR VACATION &amp; COME HOME...to live a RESORT LIFESTYLE

46 Elliot Road, Clunes 2480

House 4 3 2 UNDER CONTRACT!

This tropical paradise overlooking expansive rolling hills, ticks all the boxes at this affordable price point! Discreetly positioned half a kilometre down a...

CANCEL YOUR VACATION &amp; COME HOME...to live a RESORT LIFESTYLE

46 Elliot Road, Clunes 2480

Rural 4 3 2 UNDER CONTRACT!

This tropical paradise overlooking expansive rolling hills, ticks all the boxes at this affordable price point! Discreetly positioned half a kilometre down a...

Immaculate Home In Beautiful Newrybar

110 Broken Head Road, Newrybar 2479

House 3 1 $1,450,000 to...

Set on 4537m2, this Newrybar property offers a real sense of privacy and elevation with a beautiful, vast rural outlook and ocean glimpses. This home is north...

FOR SALE: Sunshine Coast resort fit for royalty

LUXURIOUS SALE : Expressions of interest to buy the 361-room Novotel Twin Waters Resort are open until May 11.

Expressions of interest will be open until May 11

Toowoomba pub sold to 'larger-than-life character'

BIG SALE: Harristown's Stock Exchange Hotel has sold to a well-known hotelier.

A pub in Toowoomba has officially sold to a well-known hotelier

EDITORIAL: Thanks, that's fine, just leave it there seeing as you don't want it anymore. We'll pick it...

THANKS: Just leave it there seeing as though you don't want it anymore.

Revealing my beach litter dream home.

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Dalwood waterfall up for sale

Two people have died at Dalwood Falls, Ballina.

How would you like to own your very own waterfall?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!