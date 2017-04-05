Who is the local finalist in the Gallipoli Art Prize?

CHRISTIAN Morrow's painting Malcolm has been described as a haunting portrait of a grandfather who was "an unknowable presence in his life".

The Bangalow resident is one of 39 finalists selected for the annual Gallipoli Art Prize.

Mr Morrow is also the journalist in charge of The Byron Shire News.

He said the painting is part of a body of work he is doing about his grandfather.

"It's a subject I have re-visited numerous times over the years as I have tried to understand who he was and what he did during World War One," he said.

"Malcolm was always a mystery to me as I grew up, a remote presence sitting alone apart from the family whenever we visited on Sundays.

"Like most old soldiers he never spoke about his experiences in the war except in the most superficial way.

Mr Morrow said his gradfather served in the Australian Light Horse in the Middle East, and was part of the cavalry charge on Beersheba.

"He was also quite deaf having become seriously ill while part of the force that occupied the Jordan Valley during the Summer of 1918," he added.

Mr Morrow went to Sydney College of the Arts and has always moonlighted as a visual artist.

"I have been in several group shows and had solo exhibitions in Sydney, Bangalow and the Gold Coast," he said.

"My work is currently on show at Barebones Art Space in Bangalow and this is the second time I have been a finalist in the Gallipoli Art Prize.

The artist said the Gallipoli Art prize is not about glorifying war or adding to the myth-making around ANZAC.

"For me, it is a way of remembering the men who just went and did what they were asked and a way to understand history so that we never repeat the same mistakes."

Artists were asked to submit paintings responding to the Gallipoli Memorial Club Creed:

"We believe that within the community there exists an obligation for all to preserve the special qualities of loyalty, respect, love of country, courage and comradeship which were personified by the heroes of the Gallipoli Campaign and bequeathed to all humanity as a foundation for perpetual peace and universal freedom".

Photos View Photo Gallery

The winner of the $20,000 prize will be announced on Wednesday April 19 in Sydney by Alf Carpenter who, at 100 years old, is one of Australia's oldest surviving ANZACs from the Battle of Crete.

The winning painting and all finalist works will be on public display at the Gallipoli Memorial Club in Sydney from April 20 - 28 (excluding public holiday) from 10am-4pm.

2017 Gallipoli Art Prize Finalists

Alison Chiam - Tied, Aussie Digger; Wombat skull and string

Alison Mackay - 136,000 to 1

Amanda Penrose - Hart The Sphinx, Perpetual Peace

Amelia Willmer - Murrumbidgee Flowing

Andrea Malone -Thommo

Bernadette Harrigan - A Mother's Lament

Bob Marchant - The rifle designed by William Scurry that saved lives at Gallipoli

Carmel Cosgrove - The Reconnaissance

Christian Morrow - Malcolm

Craig Handley - Lewis

Craig Roach - The hidden French gun of Cape Helles

Capt. Darlene Lavett - The King's Letter

Darrell Miller - The Gaffer

David Hayes - Man Down

David Porter - The Avenue of honour at Mortlake

Deborah Walker - Le Grande-Père (My Grandfather remembers 1915)

Fleur Macdonald - The unknown soldier

Geoff Harvey - Margaret Preston helps the shell-shocked service men

Glen Preece - The Soldier's Wife

Hugh Ramage - The Goodsir Boys

Ian Chapman - Buried Where They Fell

James Jian Shu Hu - The First Day, Gallipoli 1915

John Colet - School Yr 6 Interwoven Cultures

Judith White - Mortarium

Karen Macdonald - Anzac Centenary Reflection

Kent McCormack - Hope Rallies Courage

Kim Shannon - Boots On the Ground

Kristin Hardiman - The Great Adventure

Lynne Mullane - Les and His Boys

Margaret Hadfield - Known Unto God - AEI

Maryanne Wick - Sons

Max Berry - Piebald hill with shrubs

Noel Kelly - The Last Fuzzy Wuzzy

Peter Smeeth - Anubis and the Soldier

Phil Hawke - We are in it now

Rex Turnbull - In Flanders fields the poppies blow

Steve Bowden - The Last Post

Susan Sutton Love - Loyalty and Separation

Tony Costa - Murphy and Kirkpatrick No 2.

For details visit gallipoli.com.au