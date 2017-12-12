Who is nominated to the Palmie Awards 2017?

FINALISTS: Madeleine Lipson and Brian Pamphilon in the Bangalow Theatre Company's production of the Little Shop of Horrors.

MUSICAL theatre shows produced on the Northern Rivers have attracted a number of nominations at this years' Palmie Awards.

The annual Gold Coast Area Theatre Awards, also known as The Palmies, include community theatre productions from the Northern Rivers.

Ballina Players and Bangalow Theatre Company received a number of nominations for their 2017 productions.

The full list of locals nominated as finalists are:

Best Costumes: Deborah Yann, Gale Bishop (Bangalow Theatre Company) for Chicago.

Best Sound Design / Operation: Jackie Reidy (Ballina Players) for Mary Poppins.

Best Technical Achievement or Effect (excluding Lighting and Sound): Will Gammon, Mahdi Manar from Cumulus Visual Effects (Bangalow Theatre Company) for Little Shop Of Horrors.

Best Choreographer:

Jaime Sheehan (Ballina Players) for Joseph & The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and

Anouska Gammon (Bangalow Theatre Company) for Chicago.

Best Vocal Director: Bangalow Theatre Company for Chicago.

Best Musical Director: Margaret Curtis (Bangalow Theatre Company) for Little Shop Of Horrors.

Best Director of a Musical or Musical Revue: Kate Foster (Bangalow Theatre Company) for Little Shop Of Horrors.

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Community Theatre Musical:

Graeme Speed (Bangalow Theatre Company) for Little Shop of Horrors and

Brian Pamphilon (Bangalow Theatre Company) for Chicago.

Best Actor in a Leading Role In a Community Theatre Musical: Brian Pamphilon (Bangalow Theatre Company) for Little Shop Of Horrors.

Best Actress in a Leading Role In a Community Theatre Musical:

Madeleine Lipson (Bangalow Theatre Company) for Little Shop of Horors.

Julia Keast (Bangalow Theatre Company) for Chicago.

Outstanding Community Theatre Production: Bangalow Theatre Company for Little Shop of Horrors.

The winners will be named at a ceremony held at the Arts Centre Gold Coast today from 6pm.