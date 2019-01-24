UNCLAIMED PRIZE: Who is our lucky millionaire?

MYSTERY WINNER: $1 million is lying in wait for the mystery winner of Monday and Wednesday night's Gold Lotto. The ticket was purchased at Goonellebah Newsagency.

ONE lucky punter in Lismore has become a millionaire overnight, after winning $1 million in last night's Lotto draw - they just don't know it yet.

The entry was the only division one winning entry in the Monday & Wednesday Lotto draw 3837.

As the entry is unregistered, NSW Lotteries officials have no way to contact the winner with the dream-come-true news and is urging players to check their tickets today.

The million-dollar winning Monday & Wednesday Lotto ticket was purchased at Goonellabah Newsagency.

Goonellabah Newsagency team member Jayne Virtue said she was thrilled to hear they'd sold another division one winning entry.

"I think we can definitely claim to be a lucky newsagency. We only sold another division one winning entry last year in August," Ms Virtue said.

"We are so excited to be on a winning streak and we hope our latest winner comes forward and checks their ticket soon."

NSW Lotteries spokesperson Lauren Cooney said she was eager to unite the player with their million-dollar prize.

"We love delivering life-changing news and we can't wait to break this news to our latest division one winner," Ms Cooney said.

"If you had an entry into last night's Monday & Wednesday Lotto draw, we promise it could be absolutely worthwhile for you to check your ticket now.

"You could be our mystery division one winner! Just imagine how your plans for the rest of the year could change after you discover you're $1 million richer.

"If you realise you are holding the division one winning ticket, contact NSW Lotteries on 131 868 to begin the process of claiming your prize."