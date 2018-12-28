Menu
Proposal to Katie M via aeroplane banner.
Proposal to Katie M via aeroplane banner. Rob Williams
Who is Katie M and did she say yes?

28th Dec 2018 2:46 PM | Updated: 3:10 PM

KATIE M got a little extra cheer this Christmas when her love took to the skies to pop the big question.

A plane was seen earlier today flying over Yamanto flying a banner saying "Katie M will you marry me?".

QT deputy editor Andrew Korner and chief photographer Rob Williams spotted the grand proposal just after noon.

We're not sure who Katie M is, who proposed or what her answer was but we would love to know more.

If you can help us find the (hopefully) lucky in love couple email qt@qt.com.au.

 

 

    Local Partners