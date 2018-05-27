Whitlams celebrate 25 years of hits and more

ABOVE: The Whitlams are on tour and back in Byron next week.

ABOVE: The Whitlams are on tour and back in Byron next week.

THE Whitlams have announced an extension of their 25th Anniversary tour that will bring them to Byron Bay next week.

The Whitlams are an Australian indie rock/piano rock group formed in late 1992.

Two of the original members have passed away: Stevie Plunder in 1996 and Andy Lewis in 2000.

The band's discography consists of six studio albums, two live albums, one compilation album, and 18 singles.

Since 2001, Tim Freedman has been joined by Warwick Hornby on bass guitar, Jak Housden on guitar and Terepai Richmond on drums.

They recorded the number one album Torch the Moon together in 2002 and the critically acclaimed gold album Little Cloud in 2006.

The group's single, No Aphrodisiac, was listed at number one on the 1997 Triple J Hottest 100 by listeners of Triple J.

At the ARIA Music Awards of 1998 The Whitlams won Best Independent Release for Eternal Nightcap, Song of the Year for No Aphrodisiac and Best Group.

The Best Group award was presented by Gough Whitlam, who announced the winners by saying: "It's my family”.

From 2011 to 2013 the Whitlams were in hiatus.

To celebrate turning 25, the Whitlams performed six shows for an anniversary tour earlier this year, backed by a 50-piece orchestra.