Yaroomba surfer turned snowboarder Jesse Parkinson getting some air.
Sport

Whitewash to white powder: Yaroomba’s snowslayer

Matty Holdsworth
20th Nov 2019 1:00 AM
SNOWBOARDING : Unlike the rival competitors he regularly bests, Yaroomba's Jesse Parkinson didn't grow up with snow under his feet.

Instead his feet were planted on another board more familiar to the Sunshine Coast, with the grommet carving whitewash, not white powder.

Parkinson, 14, is a surfer turned snowboarder after a family holiday to Japan changed his life five years ago.

Now he's considered one of the hottest talents in the country.

 

Yaroomba surfer turned snowboarder Jesse Parkinson getting some air.

 

"The basics are super similar so learning was a lot easier for me," the long-haired, laid back star said.

"I already had a surfing skill base to go off which was really helpful.

"That feeling of flying through the air and landing a new trick … it doesn't get better."

Earlier this year he represented Australia at the world junior championships in Sweden.

Parkinson was one of only three 13-year-olds part of the competition and finished in the top 30, the highest placed Aussie.

Since coming back, the teen sensation has won his third Australian slopestyle comp, with the highest open air score in any division at Thredbo.

 

Yaroomba surfer turned snowboarder Jesse Parkinson getting some air.

 

"It was sick to see that level and competing against a lot of older guys," he said.

"Being surrounded by the world's best riders and be on their level was amazing."

Parkinson, who goes to Coolum State High School, is away boarding for six months a year, and still has four years at under-18 level to go.

When he's home he tries to surf every day with older brother Jye, and has a dedicated personal trainer to keep up his fitness.

"I'm doing lots of training before next season," he said.

"I want to improve my trick base and take on worlds again."

And as for that first time boarding in Niseko?

"I remember thinking before I stood up that it would be so easy but after falling over a few times I realised it wasn't," he said.

"But it didn't take me too long."

