Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Jamie Whincup. Picture: Daniel Kalisz/Getty
Jamie Whincup. Picture: Daniel Kalisz/Getty
Motor Sports

Whincup: I celebrated by swimming in ‘piss’

by James Phelps
20th Nov 2019 8:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Jamie Whincup has revealed he swam in a fountain "filled with piss'' while celebrating his V8 championship win at the Newcastle 500 in 2017.

In a well-timed warning for the party planning Scott McLaughlin, the Holden driver spoke of his horror at learning the fountain he dived into following his championship glory was often used as a toilet.

"Apparently it is no good to go into the fountain,'' Whincup said.

"After I went into the fountain I had about ten people tell me they had just pissed in it. I am still here so it can't have been too bad but I would not recommend it to anyone.''

The now infamous fountain is located outside Customs House on the Newcastle foreshore.

The Newcastle 500 begins with practice on Friday.

While ruling out any type of celebration in the tainted fountain, Whincup declared he would start a Newcastle 500 party if the Red Bull Holden Racing team took out the team's championship.

In a one-on-one fight between the two biggest teams in the sport, DJR Team Penske is leading Red Bull by just 116 points.

"It is all about that team's championship,'' Whincup said.

 

The fountain in question.
The fountain in question.

 

"We would love to win it. We were absolutely nowhere mid-season, well behind, but we have fought our way. We have given ourselves an opportunity to have a real go. We are 116 points behind and there are 600 points to fight for this weekend.

"We will be going for every point we can get and working hard together to win the team's championship.''

Shane van Gisbergen will be fighting side-by-side with teammate Whincup to deliver defeat to bitter rival Penske.

"The start of the year was very tough for us,'' van Gisbergen said.

"But the Pirtek Cup has been a highlight and now we are focus on the team's championship. That is our full focus to get maximum points for both cars and to try and overtake the Dick Johnson car.''

More Stories

jamie whincup newcastle 500 scott mclaughlin supercars
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man guilty of dog rape, sexual assault back in court

        premium_icon Man guilty of dog rape, sexual assault back in court

        Crime THE Lismore District Court heard the prosecution and defence were still agreeing about the facts of the case.

        Praying for rain just doesn't cut it

        premium_icon Praying for rain just doesn't cut it

        Opinion Places are burning that have not burned in recorded history

        The people supporting our fire heroes

        premium_icon The people supporting our fire heroes

        News Chaplains back up first responders