Which 5 places have topped the rainfall charts?

There have been some big rainfall totals in the last 24 hours

WE know it has been bucketing down practically everywhere on the Northern Rivers, but which places have been racking up the most rainfall in the 24 hours to 9am?

Where the rain falls really has a big impact on whether the region will flood.

Depending on the catchment, it can make a big difference.

Here's the top five rainfall totals across the region to 9am this Monday morning.

1: Doon Doon 155mm

2: Terania Creek 118mm

3: Mullumbimby 113mm

4: Upper Burringbar 111mm

5: Green Pigeon 91mm

The forecast for the rest of the day is: Cloudy. Very high (near 100%) chance of rain. Rain heavy at times. The chance of a thunderstorm. Winds southeasterly 25 to 40 km/h turning easterly 20 to 30 km/h in the evening. Daytime maximum temperatures in the low to mid 20s.

Large and powerful surf conditions are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, swimming and surfing.