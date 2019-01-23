Where to spend Oz Day

INDIGENOUS CULTURE: Organiser of the Celebration of Indigenous Culture, Delta Kay, formally welcomed the crowd to country at Main Beach on Survival Day 2018.

THERE are a number of Australia Day events planned across the Shire for next week, with something for everyone.

Community breakfast: Bangalow

Start off the day in Bangalow with a big community breakfast.

Hosted by Bangalow Red Cross, there will be a sausage sizzle and drinks, as well as cakes and free Australian flags, with plenty of live entertainment.

The breakfast will be held at Bangalow RSL Hall on Station Street, from 8am to 11am.

Breakfast in the Park: Brunswick Heads

Alternatively, drop into Brunswick Heads for their bumper barbecue breakfast from 7.30am. Breakfast in the Park is the collaboration of a number of Brunswick Valley services, and will be held at Housie Tent in Banner Park.

Hosted from 7.30am to 10am, there will be a barbecue breakfast for $5, as well as live entertainment and free Australian flags.

Breakfast in the Park: Byron Bay

Byron Bay will greet the morning with a fantastic barbecue breakfast on beautiful Main Beach, next to the Surf Club. Hosted by Rotary Club of Byron Bay, the event kicks off at 7.30am and goes until 11am, with live entertainment and free Australian flags.

Celebrate Indigenous culture: Byron Bay

The Sisters for Reconciliation will host a Celebration of the Survival of Indigenous Culture event from 11am until 3pm.

The event set to be held at Main Beach Park in Byron Bay, will be an alcohol free event, with children's activities, with music and dancing.

Australian barbecue: Ocean Shores

Enjoy a good old Aussie barbecue at Ocean Shores on January 26, as Ocean Shores Community Association throws a fantastic party to celebrate Australia Day.

Held at Ocean Shores Public School on Shara Boulevard from 3pm until 5pm, there is plenty of activities for anyone of any age.

Activities include a sausage sizzle, free Australian flags, a giant lamington, music and the enormously-popular mullet throwing championship.