Where is Aaliyah? 12 year-old girl missing

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to locate a girl missing on the North Coast.

Aaliyah Winnett, aged 12, was last seen leaving a home on Blue Waters Crescent, Tweed Heads West, on Tuesday, July 7.

Family members have been in contact via mobile phone since then, however, when she didn't return home, she was reported missing to officers from Tweed/Byron Police District last Thursday, July 16, who commenced inquiries into her whereabouts.

Police and family have concerns for her welfare.

Aaliyah is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, between 150 and 160cm tall, of thin build, with long brown hair and green eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black jumper with a grey pattern, grey tracksuit pants with a red/blue stripe and black 'Vans' sneakers.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

