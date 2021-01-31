Where infected Perth man visited

Western Australian health authorities have urgently asked those who visited a number of exposure sites to isolate and get tested immediately after it was revealed a hotel quarantine security guard tested positive to COVID-19.

Premier Mark McGowan has plunged the city into a five-day lockdown, with fears the man, in his 20s, could have been infectious in the community from Tuesday, January 26.

The initial list of exposure sites centre mainly in Maylands, a suburb in Perth's inner northeast, including a number of food retail venues, a chemist and a car yard.

Health authorities believe the man attended a Chemist Warehouse while infectious. Picture: Jim O'Rourke

Health Minister Roger Cook said anyone who has visited any of the following venues on these dates must get tested immediately and remain isolated until a negative result is received.

The venues are:

Coles, Maylands January 25 between 8pm and 10pm

KFC, Maylands January 27 between 6pm and midnight

Midland Mitsubishi January 27 between 7pm and close

Spudshed, Coventry Village Shopping Centre January 27 between 8pm and midnight

Edith Cowan University, Joondalup Campus January 28 between 11am and 2pm

Consulate General of India Embassy January 28 between 12pm and 5pm

Halal Grocery Store, Cloverdale January 28 between 7pm and 9pm

Venus Lady and Gent Hair Design, Maylands January 29 between 1pm and 3pm

Perth Convention Centre January 29 between 4pm and 6pm

Nedlands Family Practice January 29 between 5pm and 6pm

Chemist Warehouse, North Perth January 29 between 5.30pm and 7.30pm

7-Eleven Service Station, Ascot January 29 between 8pm and 9pm

Coles, Caledonian Ave and Guildford Rd, Maylands January 29 between 8pm and 9pm

Puma Service Station, Burswood January 30 between 11am and 12pm

Coles Express Shell Service Station, Cloverdale January 30 between 12pm and 3pm

Pharmacy 777, Maylands Park January between 2.30pm and 4pm

"People who have been to these venues on these dates must attend a COVID clinic and be tested," Mr Cook told reporters on Sunday afternoon.

"In addition, people who live or work in the full Kirk Avenue Maylands area including Coles, Liquor Land and the shopping precinct should present for a test also.

"After undertaking the test they must go home and isolate until a negative test result is returned. I want to stress that the public COVID clinics are now open and will remain open until 10pm tonight with extra staffing and they will reopen from 8am tomorrow."

The premier is urging those who visited exposure sites to get tested. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gaye Gerard

