The final stage of the installation of Corey Thomas' 12 metre tall lighthouse sculpture on the new Bayshore Drive Roundabout at Byron Bay. PHOTO: Marc Stapelberg
News

Where have Byron’s lighthouse sculpture birds landed?

JASMINE BURKE
6th Jan 2020 12:00 AM
THE iconic Byron Bay lighthouse sculpture, also known as the disco dong, is now scattered around the region and being celebrated in creative ways by people who purchased individual birds.

People did not hold back their strong opinions on the sculpture, but even those who weren't fans bought a piece of history.

Peter Robertson has used the bird to pimp his ride.
Others got one because they loved the artist's work and were sad to see it go.

Annie Cavanough said: "I loved the sculpture and was not happy about it being pulled down. So my parents surprised me with one of the dicky birds for Xmas."

Annie Cavanough loved the sculpture and said she was not happy about it been pulled down. So her parents surprised her with one of the birds for Christmas.
Louise M. Somerville displayed her birds on her house.

"Flying free again inland," she wrote. "I liked the sculpture...art is in the eye of the beholder I guess."

Louise M. Somerville said her birds were
Debby Milgate said: "I didn't like where it was. Wrong installation in the wrong location.

I bought two."

Christos Tsesmetzis: "With the amount of birdies, I have, my installation may take a while to complete. Watch this space."

But the birds are not only being used as decorations, with people getting creative about the potential uses.

Another reader submitted her favourite use of the birds so far: "Jeff Barnes of Barnes Mobile Engineering created the birdle-opener" (aka bottle opener).

A reader submitted her
Naomi Anne said her mum was using one in her garden....scarecrow style.

Margot Coggan has displayed her bird near her coat rack as some wall art.
