‘Where are we?’: Britney’s gaffe

BRITNEY Spears had a nightmare moment on stage when she forgot where she was - and had to ask a backup dancer.

The 36-year-old pop princess fronted Brighton Pride celebrations at Preston Park as part of her UK tour.

But midway through her performance she turned to a dancer and said: "Where are we?"

They replied: "Brighton Pride," and Spears shouted to the crowd: "What's up Brighton Pride!"

Her senior moment went viral on Twitter though many fans didn't seem to mind, and instead rushed to defend the Toxic singer, according to Page Six.

One wrote on Twitter: "OMG I love her."

Another said: "it's hard for americans… they think the whole island is london."

However, one person wasn't impressed and claimed she forgot the words to one of her hits too, writing: "The moment Britney Spears stepped on stage at Brighton Pride … Forgot the opening line to her song."

After the show, the mum-of-two thanked her fans for turning up, and made sure she remembered where she was.

She wrote alongside a string of rainbow emojis: "Brighton Pride…. all 57,000 of you are perfectly beautiful. Heard it was a record-breaking turnout!!! Thank you for a fabulous show… my fabulous fans. I love you all."

People were bowled over by the pop star's stage attire that included a sparkly bra and suspenders.

Fans were delighted she turned up, after rumours circulated that she was planning to pull out of her much-anticipated performance at the last minute.

Her show at Pride marks the start of her UK and Europe tour - the first time in six years that the mum-of-two is going on the road.

This article has been edited and republished from the New York Post with permission.