Where is the Lube Mobile kid now?

The kid from the Lube Mobile commercial is all grown up.

The kid from the Lube Mobile commercial is all grown up.

THERE are a handful of TV commercials from the 90s that everyone still remembers, and the Lube Mobile ad is one of them.

It had a catchy jingle and starred a little kid with a mullet in a flannel shirt who said with a lisp, "That's firteen, firty, firty-two".

It's been 25 years since the ad hit our screens and little has been heard of the Lube Mobile kid since then.

RELATED: Where are they now: The 'Crocodile bit my guts out' kid

But that's all changed thanks to the Hit Network's national night show, Wakey Wakey It's Danny Lakey, who tracked down the former child star.

It turns out the Lube Mobile kid's name is Luke. He's now 30, works in the army and lives in Queensland.

Then.

Now.

And during his interview with Danny Lakey, Luke revealed some shocking details about the ad, including that he faked his lisp and was never paid for the iconic commercial.

"I didn't naturally speak like that," Luke said.

"That's probably what made it a lot funnier for me when I was doing it, and a lot harder to keep a straight face.

"It's a lot more annoying saying it the way that I did and it gets stuck in people's heads."

Luke was just five when a relative who directed TV commercials for a living asked him to go to Sydney to audition for the ad.

"That one was meant to be an audition," he said on radio. "We did all those takes and then we left and they started playing it (on TV).

"I actually didn't get paid."

As far as showbiz scandals go, the Lube Mobile kid having never received a cent for his iconic line is right up there as one of the most shocking.

"Money's not a massive thing to me," the humble former child star said. "(But) it does sort of grind your gears a little bit.

"I didn't think it would take off like that. Every year I think it will die down and people will forget about it but I always get tagged every week on Facebook."

The Lube Mobile kid then - and now.

Luke told the radio host that he doesn't like to bring up the fact that he is the Lube Mobile kid, but added that his mates love to mention it during a night out.

"It's one of those things I'm trying to leave in the past," he said.

So you can imagine how much he hates when people ask him to repeat his famous line.

"It's one of those things I really don't want to do," he said. "A 30 year old man saying it doesn't do the same as a five year old."

Despite the fact he's not a fan of doing it, Luke was gracious enough to recreate the classic Lube Mobile commercial for Wakey Wakey It's Danny Lakey which you can watch in the video player at the top of this page.

Oh, and in case you're wondering, no, he's never actually had to call Lube Mobile for car repairs.

- Want the biggest news in celebworld, delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for our entertainment newsletter here.