Australia Post cut-offs for Dad's Day cards and parcels

Australia Post has issued cut-offs for Father’s Day gifts and parcels amid “significant” demand. If you haven’t got anything in the mail, you’d better hurry.

Australia Post has issued a schedule of "cut-off dates" for Father's Day deliveries, citing coronavirus restrictions and increased online shopping in Victoria as being behind its "increased delays".

The occasion will be marked on September 6 this year.

"With Father's Day just around the corner, please make sure you leave enough time for shipping," Auspost said in an email to customers on Wednesday.

Letters and Parcel Post should be posted be in the mail by this Friday, August 28 and Express Post lodged by Monday, August 31.

Australia Post has issued its cut-offs for Father’s Day cards and gifts.

"Over the last three weeks, Australia Post has experienced a significant increase in demand as Victorians have increased their online buying due to stage 4 lockdowns," the postal service said.

"At the same time, our business has been required to make additional adjustments in our processing and deliveries workforce to comply with the State Government's COVID Safe restrictions.

"We want to reassure you that our people continue to work tirelessly under difficult and unprecedented circumstances with a firm commitment to serve you and your community.

"As a result of the constraints on our network and the continuing rise in parcel volumes, our speed and ability to deliver has been impacted. And while we're doing everything we can to deliver your online purchases as safely and quickly as possible, we hope you understand that these additional restrictions have resulted in increased delays."

The notice applies to customers across Australia.

Nine reports collections have been cancelled at post offices for this weekend only, resulting in the last pickup by 8pm on August 28 and the next possible collection from 5am on August 31.

Those of you living in the same house need not worry.

Last week, Australia Post's executive general manager for business, government and international, Gary Starr, told The Age newspaper: "The demand is just massive at the moment."

"A CEO from a major retailer recently said to me that we're going to see what it's like having a purely online shopping environment in Melbourne," he said.

The service experienced a 157 per cent growth in Victoria in the first week of August compared to the same time period in 2019.

The increase in Victoria jumped to 186 per cent the following week, 3AW reported.

Mr Starr told radio host Neil Mitchell today Victorians should allow an extra three days for parcel deliveries.

"If you lodged it today, typically it would be two to three days, so you'd add three days to that," he said.

Due to a requirement to reduce staff at postal distribution centres in Melbourne, packages have been sent interstate for sorting.

The Sydney centre processed two million packages in mid August, up by almost a third on normal figures.

Wednesday's email stated Australia Post is "optimising" its delivery network.

"You may notice your parcel is being processed and delivered from different locations," it reads.

"As our business adapts to the current challenges, we're optimising our network to deliver parcels as quickly as possible.

"This means that your parcel may be sorted and processed at a location that's different from what you're normally used to."

Originally published as When you must post Father's Day gifts