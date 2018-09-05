Country where rape ‘is not such a big deal’

HOLLYWOOD'S #MeToo movement made a powerful stance, uniting and giving a voice to women around the world who have been victims of sexual harassment and assault - calling out gropers and sexual predators.

But in France, despite the country being famous for its feminist theorists, there's still has a deep resistance in the country to feminist ideas and movements.

When #MeToo gathered quick momentum across the globe, more than 100 high-profile women, including popular and well-known French actor Catherine Deneuve, signed an open letter to French newspaper Le Monde criticising the movement.

In this now-infamous letter it defended the right of men to pester women, a bit like the famous cartoon character Pepe Le Pew. The letter stated support for "men who've been disciplined in the workplace … when their only crime was to touch a woman's knee or to steal a kiss".

It also argued "freedom to bother" - a man's right to make a pass at a woman, even a clumsy one - was "indispensable to sexual freedom".

In tonight's episode of ABC's Foreign Correspondent, reporter Annabel Crabb goes to Paris to interrogate the Le Monde women, as well as some mildly confused males.

She speaks to scientist and philosopher Peggy Sastre, who co-wrote the Le Monde letter.

According to Sastre, she spies danger in the naming and shaming promoted by #MeToo and its French counterpart Balance ton Porc - "Call Out Your Pig".

"We must not go back to some medieval logic," she told Foreign Correspondent. "It leads to witch hunts, to a lot of excesses, to a lot of people wrongly accused."

She said the intention behind the letter was absolutely not to excuse rape or sexual assault, but to protest against the wholesale denunciation of men.

YouTube star Marion Seclin, known for her anti-harassment videos, dismisses Sastre and the other Le Monde signatories as the old guard of French womanhood. Source: ABC, Foreign Correspondent

"The rule of law is good and we've made much progress, particularly in the awareness, in the way victims are cared for and in the prohibition of sexual crimes and of violence against women, thanks to the rule of law. And we must go on with this movement," she said.

"And one of the principles of modern justice is that it's worse to wrongly accuse an innocent person than to release someone who's guilty."

France has never had a legal age of sexual consent, however last month the Macron Government, who has pledged a new era of equality for women, attempted to legislate a formal age, but it has met resistance on the grounds of a defendant's right to the presumption of innocence.

Ex-porn star, radio host and Le Monde letter supporter, Brigitte Lahaie says French seduction for her is a homepage to femininity.

The ABC reported that as a compromise, the newly enacted law now sets 15 as the "age of majority" and increases the penalties for sexual assault and on-the-spot fines.

While sex with a child younger than 15 is an offence, it is not automatically deemed to be rape - a judge must decide in each instance whether the child was capable of consent.

Last year, a 28-year-old Frenchman successfully defended a rape charge on the grounds that the complainant, an 11-year-old girl, had consented to sex with him.

According to Gender Equality Minister Marlene Schiappa some people wanted the age to be 13, not 15.

"What's important for me is with this age of 15, which the President has committed to, we have a law that's very clearly worded and at the same time constitutional, because in France laws must be constitutional and follow the constitution and therefore the right to defend oneself," Ms Schiappa told Foreign Correspondent.

Adelaide Bon says rape is not taken seriously in France.

Adelaide Bon, a French writer and activist, who was raped at the age of nine by a stranger, said she believes rape is not taken seriously enough in France.

"Most of the time, someone who's been the victim of rape will see the rape downgraded to just harassment," Ms Bon said. "It's not the same court; it's a court that takes a lot less time and so the penalties are going to be fewer.

"Rape is minimised in France. Most people think it's not such a big deal."

Her attacker, who wasn't captured until decades after, is now convicted, but is appealing against the conviction. He was the subject of 80 other complaints from victims, the ABC reported.

Ms Schiappa said French culture was changing in part because of movements like #MeToo and in part because women were entering the workforce in greater numbers and expecting equality when they get there.

"I think men's attitudes are changing because they're asking themselves what they can or can't do," she said.

"Some men told me, 'I thought of my past and wondered if sometimes I went a bit too far', so I think it's interesting that this assessment is taking place.

"Those facts concern a majority of women but are caused by a minority of men. Fortunately the great majority of men behave perfectly with women."

Annette Young, an Australian who hosts 'The 51 Per cent’ in France about women reshaping the world.

Annette Young, an Australian journalist who hosts The 51 Per cent in France says the country was experiencing a generational shift.

"More women than ever are working, so they're coming into workplaces where the culture hasn't changed for decades and they're not happy," Ms Young said.

"They want the gender pay gap to be addressed, they want discrimination to be dealt with and they certainly want sexual harassment to be looked at as a serious crime."

THE 'MILDLY CONFUSED MEN'

Crabb spoke to three French men who were still very much French and reverted to the culture so deeply ingrained within them - the culture known as being great lovers and seducers.

"I think everyone's imagination is something very romantic … to be approached. 'Oh you look beautiful', I think in everyone's imagination they want to see the prince or princess," one young Frenchman told Crabb.

"Do you ever think the person didn't want you to come up and say anything?" she asked.

"But if someone tells you I will buy you a drink or you're beautiful and you say no, inside yourself you will be happy," the man responded.

"No, not necessarily, " Crabb told him, making the valid point that "maybe for a lot of women it happens all the time and they find it hard to deal with all the time."

"They maybe don't want to have a drink or told what they look like. I think women get told what they look like positively and negatively all day long and they're sick of it."

All three men admitted they were often told to "piss off" when approaching women on the street.

Annabel Crabb talking a young French man about approaching women on the street. He says there is no problem with it. It’s romantic.

The French letter is on Foreign Correspondent at 8pm Tuesday, September 4 and also on iview.