When it comes to news, The Star's got you covered

THE Northern Star is connecting with one of the largest audiences in its 141-year history, according to the latest audience statistics from EMMA and Nielsen.

The Star engages with 222,000 people each month across its print and digital platforms.

Incredibly, that means we connect with two out of every three Northern Rivers residents.

Our digital audience has grown 55% year on year and we reached 149,000 people in the month of September.

The Northern Star plays an important role within News Corp's regional network which connects with more than 3.9 million people each month across our print and online assets - including 85% of locals in key hubs across northern New South Wales, between Tweed Heads and Coffs Harbour.

Northern Star editor David Kirkpatrick thanked readers for embracing both its print and digital offerings in what has been a big year for news including the March floods and post recovery.

"It's a tremendous honour and privilege to be able to engage with Northern Rivers readers and bring the type of stories they want to read to light,” he said.

"No-one is going to cover the Northern Rivers like we do, with a team of dedicated reporters and photographers bringing the news as it happens.

"We are the largest newsroom north of Newcastle and have been a vital link in the region for the past 141 years.

"That's why we think the journalism we bring you each and every day is worth paying for.”

