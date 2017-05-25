When good neighbours become Splendid friends

FLOOD APPEAL: Splendour jn the Grass General Manager Elise Huntley with Mullumbimby Neighbourhood Centre community support workers Kim Shelley and Roberta Brooks. Splendour has donated $23, 022.42 to the centre after auctioning off special Flood Relief Gold Passes.

NEIGHBOURS, everybody needs Splendid neighbours, especially in times like these.

North of the shire neighbours proved that today when Splendour in the Grass dropped off a cheque for $23,022.42 to the Mullumbimby Neighbourhood Centre to go towards their ongoing Flood Relief Campaign.

The money was raised by Splendour auctioning 50 specially created Flood Relief Gold Passes earlier this month raising a total of $69,067.25 that was split between the Tweed Mayoral Appeal, Lismore City Council Flood Appeal and the Mullumbimby Neighbourhood Centre.

Roberta Brooks and Kim Shelley, Community Support Workers at the Mullumbimby Neighbourhood Centre agreed the money donated by Splendour today will make a huge difference to those affected by the March flood event.

Ms Shelley said now the dramatic part of the flood was over many victims were only just realising how hard they had been hit.

"Reality is setting in for people and they are now dealing with their stress and trauma,” she said.

"Many people were intensely involved in cleaning up but they weren't taking car of their own mental health.

"We may even begin to see some adverse health effects resulting from people keeping and continuing to use household items contaminated by the sewerage laden flood waters.

"This money will enable us to buy grocery cards for those in need so they can have the dignity of being able to buy their own groceries as well as white goods and furniture.”

General manager of Splendour in the Grass Elise Huntley said it was important to be a good neighbour.

"Many residents in the Northern part of the shire were badly affected by the flood, they are our very close neighbours so we want to help,” Ms Huntley said.

"The Neighbourhood Centre does a fantastic job providing direct benefits to the community so we are delighted to support them.”

Ms Shelley said support for the centre from the Byron shire community had been very generous.

"We are here for the long term and we always will be here to help,” she said