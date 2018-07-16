Menu
Login
A Coast snake catcher was called out to a Buderim home to relocated a baby brown snake, but was instead faced by giant earth worm.
A Coast snake catcher was called out to a Buderim home to relocated a baby brown snake, but was instead faced by giant earth worm. The Snake Catcher 24/7 - SC
Offbeat

What's wrong this picture of a baby brown snake?

16th Jul 2018 8:50 AM | Updated: 9:41 AM

A COAST snake catcher got called out to an unusual job yesterday where the "snake" wasn't quite what it appeared.

Stuart McKenzie from The Snake Catcher 24/7 - Sunshine Coast was tasked to a Buderim home to relocate what the family thought was a small brown snake from their garage.

When Mr McKenzie got there, he was instead faced with a giant earth worm.

In a post to the businesses Facebook, Mr McKenzie said "they did get one thing correct, the brown colour".

earthworm facebook nature snake the snake catcher 24/7 - sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    EDITORIAL: Kids we care about and kids we don't

    EDITORIAL: Kids we care about and kids we don't

    News I hope the Wild Boars will soon all sign lucrative Hollywood contracts for their stories of survival.

    Nature to take it's course at Tallow Creek

    Nature to take it's course at Tallow Creek

    News Tallow Creek warning on water levels

    Journey ends at Tallow Beach for humpback

    Journey ends at Tallow Beach for humpback

    News Humpback dead on Tallow Beach

    Wiping out litter in Byron shire

    Wiping out litter in Byron shire

    News Brunswick Beach clean up this weekend.

    Local Partners