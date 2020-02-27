Menu
UMBRELLA WEATHER: It seems the Northern Rivers is still enjoying four seasons in one day during the last days of summer. Picture: Evan Morgan
News

What’s with the weather? It’s like four seasons in one day

Alison Paterson
27th Feb 2020 2:00 PM
SUNSHINE, rain, chilly dawns, mist, thunderstorms and clouds, welcome to late summer in Lismore.

The uncertain weather means Northern Rivers residents may be huddling under doona in the early hours, wearing T-shirts in the morning, gumboots in the afternoon and a beanie at night.

Residents all over the region reported on the stunning display of lightning on Wednesday evening with one person reporting they received "40mm of rain in 40 minutes" out at Federal.

Looking ahead, the Bureau of Meteorology is predicting more rain and thunderstorms for the rest of Thursday.

One the BOM website forecasters posted: "Partly cloudy. High (70 per cent) chance of showers (and) the chance of a thunderstorm. Light winds."

BOM said Friday is also a day to have the umbrella handy.

"Partly cloudy. Medium (60 per cent) chance of showers and the chance of a thunderstorm, most likely in the afternoon and evening. Light winds."

It seems there will be more of the same for the next few days with a chance of some sunny weather for Sunday and Monday.

Lismore Northern Star

