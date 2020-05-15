What’s reopening and what’s still closed in the Byron Shire

Byron Shire Council has revealed what’s staying closed and what will reopen as some restrictions ease across the state.

WITH some Covid-19 related restrictions easing in NSW from today, there will be some changes coming into effect across the Byron Shire.

Public playgrounds and skateparks will be reopened, but some major carparks, including those at popular beaches, will remain off-limits.

Byron Shire Council is also reopening outdoor gym equipment but people are urged to use this with care.

The State Government has eased some restrictions, allowing up to five people to visit a residence (that number includes accompanying children).

Up to 10 people can gather in a public place, although social distancing rules still apply.

Byron mayor Simon Richardson said the changes were good news for parents and children but he stressed people must still heed the remaining rules.

“If you go to a playground and there are more than 10 people there, please leave and go back later,” Cr Richardson said.

“For those of us with kids, we are getting agonisingly close to providing them some normality, so the last thing we want is to be in the situation where we have to shut everything again.”

Byron Shire Council won’t yet reopen the Main Beach carpark.

The council’s staff have been thoroughly cleaning all playgrounds in the shire ready for reopening.

But people should still take responsibility for their own hygiene, including washing their hands before and after using play equipment.

“The NSW Government is saying that people should assume the person who has used the equipment before them has COVID-19 so everyone needs to take responsibility and make sure they wash their hands and that of their children, and carry sanitiser as well,” Cr Richardson said.

“With the easing of restrictions and the detection of two more cases in the health district, which stretches from Grafton to Tweed, now more than ever, we need to remain vigilant and observe social distancing protocols and that means keeping 1.5m away from everyone except people in your household.”

The Northern NSW Health District this week announced there had been two more cases of Covid-19 detected within the region, after weeks of no new diagnoses.

A free Covid-19 clinic is still operating seven days a week at Byron Central Hospital.

Anyone with symptoms including a fever, sore throat, cough or shortness of breath can and should get tested there.

NOW OPEN:

• Public playgrounds, skateparks and outdoor fitness equipment

• Byron Wetlands (adjacent the West Byron Sewage Treatment Plant). No groups permitted. The bird hide and interpretive centre remain closed.



STILL CLOSED:

• Council’s offices in Mullumbimby. But staff are still available on 6626 7000 or email council@byron.nsw.gov.au.

• Byron Bay and Broken Head carparks: closed until further notice

• Libraries. “Click and collect” service available. Visit rtrl.nsw.gov.au.

• Pools: While pools in NSW can legally reopen, Byron’s pools are closed for the winter season.

Some businesses are also able to reopen their doors from today, subject to strict constraints.

Cape Byron Distillery has announced its cellar door would reopen for small group tasting sessions from Saturday and Stone & Wood is open in the same capacity from today.

Both will be allowed up to 10 patrons at any time, as will any restaurants.

The Park Hotel at Suffolk Park has reopened but only for 10 people at a time in line with current NSW rules; you must book a table in advance by phoning 02 6685 3222.

The pub is doing regular takeaway orders for within Suffolk Park and is open seven days from today, 7.30am to 8pm.