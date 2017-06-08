What's next for the Byron Bypass?

BYRON Shire Council is looking to source the remaining funds necessary for the Byron Bypass road before beginning construction.

Byron Shire mayor, Simon Richardson, said the designs for the road were finally finished but the estimated cost of the project has significantly increased.

To make up the difference council has submitted a number of grants applications to State and Federal Government and hopes to have the correct funding by August.

"We are short of money, what were looking at now is closer to $20 million cost, council has just over $4 million, the State Government has already committed $10 million, so we've got a couple of grant applications in to make up the difference," Cr Richardson said.

"Over the next couple of months we will get absolute clarity as to whether that extra support will come from the State and Federal Governments and we will have a report brought to council in August which will definitively cross the T's and dot the I's and we can start construction."

Cr Richardson said council was determined to see the project begin construction soon as there are people in Suffolk Park and Sunrise who have been waiting for this road for 20 to 30 years.

"We've got a resolution on the books, we've got State Government support, we've got the allocated funds from our contribution and I think we just need to do it," Cr Richardson said.

"I'm not a real massive supporter of building roads for congestion when we can be looking at rail corridors and looking at other models of getting cars out of town but really I think for a $4 million spend which is less than what the Bay Shaw roundabout is going to be, I think after a lot of years of muddling of council we've got to be decisive now."

Byron Shire Council hope that by the August meeting they will know more and be able to let the community aware of their plans.

They predict that by the end of 2018 the Byron Shire community will driving on it.