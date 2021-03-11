Menu
Olam brain fade sets up Latrell
Rugby League

‘What’s he doing?’: Hilarious NRL fail

by Andrew McMurtry
12th Mar 2021 6:20 AM

The Melbourne Storm started with an absolute flurry with an outstanding start to the post-Cameron Smith era but the second half has shown a crack or two.

With a 22-6 lead at halftime, the Rabbitohs come back strong, but mostly thanks to the Storm themselves with an incredible brain fade costing the Storm six points.

While the Storm held on to win 26-18, the side were given a start when a huge mistake cost the side a try.

It was the 54th minute and the Storm were coming off their line when centre Justin Olam made a massive error.

Olam had a tough pass behind him, but the referee called it a knock back.

But clearly he didn't hear, rolling the ball away and actually knocking it on.

Storm star Cameron Munster, who lit up the first half, could only look on in horror as the centre turned around and worked out what happened.

 

 

"Oh no," Fox League's Andrew Voss said. "Where's he going? He's played that towards Richmond.

"What's he doing?" Braith Anasta said.

"Poor old Justin Olam, it's a disappointing moment," Voss added.

Anasta continued: "He must have thought he called it a knock on. He just walked off. 'OK, see ya's later."

Voss: "We're 60 minutes into the season, that could be the most embarrassing moment."

Greg Alexander chimed in, saying: "I think he needs a HIA."

"He didn't even cop a head knock," Anasta laughed.

What was Justin Olam doing?
It was a comedy of errors but the Storm and their fans were certainly not laughing when the Rabbitohs' Latrell Mitchell crossed in the corner.

Not only was it a brain fade, it was costly.

It made the score 24-18 after Adam Reynolds kicked the sideline conversion.

But despite Mitchell pushing his way to the line, the commentators went back to the Olam moment.

"That Justin Olam play-the-ball could prove very costly," Anasta said.

 

 

 

Luckily for the Storm a penalty goal pushed the lead to 26-18 in the 56th minute.

It was how the game finished - luckily for Olam - with South Sydney making 14 errors for the match.

It continues the incredible coaching record of Craig Bellamy, who has never lost an opening round game.

It also means the Rabbitohs will go another year without having claimed a win against Melbourne in Victoria.

 

