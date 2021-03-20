What’s happening to the rail corridor in Byron Bay?

Byron Shire Council is about to start work on the restoration of the rail corridor in the Byron Bay CBD. Picture: Byron Shire Council

Byron Shire Council is about to start work on the restoration of the rail corridor in the Byron Bay CBD. Picture: Byron Shire Council

Byron Shire Council has announced it would begin work to restore the rail corridor in the Byron Bay CBD this month.

Byron mayor Simon Richardson said the project, aimed to open up the area between Lawson St and the new bus interchange which is under construction, to improve pedestrian and cycling links across the town, was vital for the town.

“This rail corridor restoration project is a critical piece of the puzzle in upgrading the entire rail precinct to improve circulation to, from and through the town centre,” Cr Richardson said.

“It is important for people to understand that the rail track/line will remain in place, but the area will be open for the community to walk and ride through, and spend time in.

“In fact the project will involve the restoration of the heritage features of the area and celebrate the rail history of the town.”

The project will exist within a precinct involving Railway Park, the Byron Bus interchange, the Byron Bay bypass and the Visitor Information Centre as well as the two carparks in the vicinity.

>> Activate your Daily Telegraph subscription for big rewards



>> Why council didn’t file document state government asked for

>> REVEALED: Final plans to transform ‘under-utilised’ area



>> Picturesque wedding venue replanting Big Scrub rainforest

“Collectively, these projects represent over $40 million of infrastructure investment in the heart of Byron Bay – an investment that is unprecedented in the town,” Cr Richardson said.

“These projects are a direct result of the work, planning and robust discussions that we had as a community to come up with the Byron Bay Town Centre Masterplan.

“It is a credit to that process, and to the Byron Masterplan Guidance Group which is working with Council to guide the roll out of these significant projects that will fundamentally change the way people experience our town.

“The basis for improvements to the precinct is to recognise that while Byron Bay is a tourist town our desire to create and revitalise public spaces is driven by recognition that our community is our number one priority and we want to see locals out walking, talking and catching up in their town, their home.”

Plans include the creation of a boardwalk and pathways from Butler Street and the western side of the rail corridor, into the town centre and Railway Park.

The council is expected to begin work on the rail corridor later this month and work is planned to be complete by the end of June.