What's fresh at your local farmers' market

The classic way to cook button squash is to steam whole, then cut up and add seasonings.
by Kate O' Neill

Button squash

Bright yellow and shaped like a UFO, button squash are one of the most eye-catching summer vegetables. The classic way to cook them is to steam whole, then cut up and add seasonings, but there are lots of other ways of preparing them. The big ones are good sliced into a stir-fry, or you can stuff with onion, breadcrumbs or rice, cheese and bacon and bake. The little ones are especially good barbecued on skewers with other vegies. Available from Everest Farms (New Brighton and Mullumbimby farmers' markets) and Morrow Farm (Mullum).

Watermelon

The first pick of the season's watermelon has arrived at the markets. Chill and cut into slices for the kids, blend into a smoothie, or whiz it into some healthy home-made ice blocks. For something a little more sophisticated, try watermelon in a salad - chop up into cubes and add cucumber, goats cheese or feta and mint and a vinegary dressing for the perfect accompaniment to seafood. Find new season watermelon at Everest Farms, and arriving soon at Morrow Farm.

Lychees

Jumping Red Ant (New Brighton/Mullum) has new season lychees. These tropical fruit look a bit like a raspberry on the outside, but peel off the rough skin and they look like a large white grape. Best eaten chilled, they're lovely and refreshing as is, or you can add them to cocktails or desserts.

Plums

Costanzo Apples (New Brighton/Mullum) will have fresh plums from Stanthorpe at the markets for the next couple of weeks.

Topics:  farmers markets northern rivers business northern rivers lifestyle

Lismore Northern Star

