What's fresh at your local farmers' market

Collard is a staple of the cuisine of the southern US states, and not so easy to find in Australia. PHOTO: KATE O'NEILL

COLLARDS

THIS dark, leafy green may lack the hipster cred of kale, but it's just as good, if not better for you, than its trendy cousin. Like kale, it's extremely high in vitamins K, A and C, and is also a good source of fibre and calcium. A staple of the cuisine of the southern US states, collard greens aren't easy to find in Australia and not many people are familiar with how to cook them, but a little Googling will turn up plenty of recipes and cooking know-how. Find collard greens at Wiccawood Organics, Mullumbimby Farmers' Market.

Stall assistant Bubaloo Fahy at the Hemp Foods Australia stall at Mullumbimby Farmers' Market. Kate O'Neill

HEMP

NOW that it's officially legal to eat hemp, it's time to get some on your plate (or in your bowl or cup). Hemp Foods Australia has a great little stall at the Mullumbimby Farmers' Market every Friday that stocks hemp seeds, as well as hemp protein powder, flour and hemp oil. The hemp seeds are a good introduction to hemp - they have a mild, nutty flavour, are packed with healthy stuff like omega 3 and protein, and can be sprinkled on almost anything. Try them on muesli, salads, smoothies or in bliss balls. You can also make creamy hemp milk by blending the hemp seeds with water.

Jaboticaba in flower. Fruit forms on the trunk of the tree.

JABOTICABA

SLIGHTLY bigger than a grape, these deep purplish-black glossy-skinned fruit grow in clusters directly from the trunk and branches of the tree. They have slightly bitter skin but a sweet white flesh that's similar to a grape or lychee. Jaboticaba are high in antioxidants and delicious eaten fresh, or made into jelly or wine. Find fresh fruit at Jungle Juice (Mullumbimby Farmers' Market) or Picone Exotics (New Brighton/Mullumbimby farmers' markets).